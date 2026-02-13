Congress candidate seeks return of distributed cookers fearing defeat in Telangana civic polls, voters fume

Khammam:

Tensions flared in Ward Number 10 of the Aswaraopet Municipality in Telangana's Khammam district after a Congress candidate allegedly demanded the return of cash and pressure cookers distributed to voters ahead of the municipal elections just because he anticipated his defeat. Residents staged a dramatic protest by placing the distributed cookers in the middle of the road, drawing the attention of local authorities and passersby on the day of the results of the municipal body elections 2026.

Allegations of reclaiming distributed items

According to residents, the candidate from the Indian National Congress had distributed money and household items, including pressure cookers, during the campaign. After the party failed to win the ward, the candidate allegedly began asking beneficiaries to return the items.

"We never asked for money or cookers. Why are we being insulted now?" several voters asked during the protest. Residents said they felt humiliated and accused the candidate of attempting to intimidate them.

Police step in

As the protest gathered momentum, police personnel reached the spot to prevent escalation. A few individuals were briefly detained to disperse the crowd and restore order. No major clashes were reported.

Police said the situation was brought under control and urged political leaders and workers to maintain peace.

Anger over alleged coercion

Ward members expressed strong resentment over what they described as coercive tactics. “If something was given voluntarily during the campaign, how can it now be demanded back?” one protester asked, asserting that voters have the right to exercise their franchise without fear of repercussions.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether a formal complaint has been lodged against the candidate. Residents, however, said they would continue to seek action.

Poll ethics under scrutiny

The incident has once again raised concerns about alleged violations of electoral norms during municipal elections. In recent years, allegations of cash for votes and distribution of goods have surfaced in different parts of the state.

Earlier during the campaign and voting period, the Telangana Police registered multiple cases for violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

According to Telangana DGP Shivdhar Reddy, authorities seized assets worth over Rs 3.09 crore. The seizures included Rs 1.29 crore in unaccounted cash across 4 FIRs, liquor valued at Rs 1.21 crore in 756 FIRs, drugs worth Rs 15.7 lakh in 18 FIRs, precious metals worth Rs 28.69 lakh, and freebies valued at Rs 13 lakh in 13 FIRs.

In addition, 142 FIRs were registered specifically for Model Code of Conduct violations, while 988 FIRs were filed in connection with various election related offences across the state.

