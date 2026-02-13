Adilabad Municipal election result: BJP emerges as largest party in Municipality, bags 21 of 49 wards

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party in the Adilabad Municipal elections 2026 as the saffron party clinched 21 wards in the 49-member civic body. The Indian National Congress (INC) and others secured 11 wards each, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won six, leaving the BJP comfortably ahead of its rivals. The outcome is significant for the party in Adilabad, which is represented in Parliament by MP Godam Nagesh.

The result highlights the BJP’s strong foothold in the region during the 2026 Telangana Urban Local Body elections held on February 11. Although it fell short of an outright majority in the 49 wards, emerging as the largest party underscores its growing organisational strength and influence in the municipality amid stiff multi-party competition. It is a big hit for the BRS, which was in power in the Municipality. The BRS, which was previously known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), had won 24 of the 49 wards in the last civic body polls in 2020. The BJP had then won just 11 wards, with Congress having clinched five, the same as what AIMIM had won.

Counting began at 8 AM in Adilabad district as political parties battled for control of the Adilabad Municipality. The civic polls were held as part of the 2026 Telangana urban local body elections conducted on February 11, covering 2,996 wards across seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities across the state. Adilabad went to the polls along with 115 other municipalities, with results declared on February 13. The municipality comprises a total of 49 wards.

The current Telangana Municipal Election saw 73 per cent of voters exercising their franchise on Wednesday, which passed off well, barring minor skirmishes at a few places. The State Election Commission (SEC) said 73.01 per cent of voting was recorded. "The polling passed off peacefully", DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said.

ALSO READ | Adilabad Municipal Election Results 2026: List of winners of Congress, BRS, BJP in UBL polls