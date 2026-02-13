What happened in Mahabubnagar municipal corporation? Key winners and party tally so far

Hyderabad:

Counting of votes is underway in the Mahaboobnagar Municipal Corporation following polling held on February 11 as part of the Telangana Local Body Elections 2026. The municipal corporation, one of the seven civic bodies that went to the polls this phase, comprises 60 wards spread across 109.33 square kilometres and serves an estimated population of over 2.8 lakh people.

Out of 1,69,334 registered voters, 84,609 are men and 84,725 are women, with Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes accounting for 6.73 per cent and 3.18 per cent of the population respectively.

Congress leads in early results

According to results declared so far, the Indian National Congress has taken an early advantage by winning six wards. Victorious Congress candidates include B Lalitha, A. Ramaswamy, Mamatha, Varalaxmi, Gumadala Radha and G. Laxmi Devi. The early trend suggests a strong performance for the party as counting continues across wards.

BRS and BJP secure key wins

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has secured two wins so far, with Saraswathi and Haindhaavi emerging victorious. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also opened its tally through wins by Jyothi and Ratang Pandu Reddy. An Independent candidate, Kuruva Manjula, has also registered a victory, reflecting a competitive contest across the corporation.

Past results

In the 2020 municipal elections, the BRS had emerged as the single largest party with 30 seats, while both Congress and BJP secured five seats each. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won three seats and six independents were elected.

With counting still in progress, the current results may reshape the political balance in Mahaboobnagar’s civic body as more ward outcomes are announced.