Union Minister Mandaviya evaluates performance of Telangana Zone in EPFO and ESIC

Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, conducted a review on Saturday of the performance of the Telangana Zone of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), and the Deputy Chief Labour. Commissioner (Central) at the Regional Office in Hyderabad. The review aimed to assess the zone’s various operational areas, particularly about services provided to subscribers.

During the meeting, Mandaviya evaluated sessions held by regional offices to gather feedback on the Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme announced in the Union Budget. He praised the regional offices for their concerted efforts in enhancing service delivery and addressing subscriber needs.

Interacting with senior officials, Mandaviya discussed ongoing challenges in subscriber services and urged them to motivate their teams to ensure the ELI scheme's success while preventing fraudulent activities. He emphasised the importance of integrity in the implementation of the scheme.

The Telangana Zone currently covers 47.96 lakh subscribers across 36,018 establishments, with 4.54 lakh pensioners benefiting from its services. Notably, the zone has emerged as a surplus area, reporting contributions amounting to Rs 19,939 crore against payments of Rs 7,797 crore. This indicates a healthy financial status, with contributions increasing by 16.58 percent during the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Additionally, the zone has shown impressive claim settlement metrics, achieving a rate of 70.39 percent for claims settled within 10 days and 92.89 percent within 20 days for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Mandaviya's review underscores the government's commitment to improving the efficiency and transparency of services under the EPFO and ESIC, reinforcing the importance of these institutions in supporting India's workforce.

(PTI inputs)