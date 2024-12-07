Five dead, one injured after car plunges into lake in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Five dead after car plunges into lake in Telangana

In a tragic incident, five people lost their lives while one other was injured after the car they were travelling in plunged into a lake in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, the officials said. The accident took place at Jalalpur village in Pochampalli police station limits of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the car due to which the unfortunate incident took place. Providing details about the accident, Sub-inspector, Pochampalli Police Station said the deceased were travelling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli. They were all the natives of LB Nagar RTC Colony. The police have registered a case and the deceased bodies were sent for post-mortem, SI, Pochampalli Police Station said.

Sub-inspector of Pochampalli Police station said, "An accident occurred early this morning around 5:30 am at Jalalpur village lake. Six members were traveling in the car; one member escaped by breaking the car's glass, while the other five members died. They were traveling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli and were all natives of LB Nagar RTC Colony. The car was speeding, and after losing control, it fell into the lake. The deceased bodies have been shifted to the area hospital."

(With inputs from agencies)