Telangana: School principal inappropriately touches students, parents protest after video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Students and parents protest outside the school.

Parents and students are up in arms at Sri Brilliant Techno High School in Boduppal, near Hyderabad, following allegations of inappropriate behaviour against the school's principal, Ravinder Rao.

A video circulating on social media appears to show Principal Rao touching the private parts of male students in grades 9 and 10. The footage has sparked outrage among parents and the community.

Following the accusations, students, parents, and student organizations gathered outside the school to protest and demand strict action against the principal.

Principal Rao has denied the accusations, asserting that he was simply attempting to discipline the students at the request of their parents. He explained that while reprimanding them, he might have inadvertently touched their ties and pants, but emphasised that he had no harmful intentions.

This is not the first time that protests have taken place at private schools in Hyderabad. In January, parents and local Congress party leaders protested outside a private school, alleging that children were being denied admission. The situation at Sri Brilliant Techno High School remains tense as authorities investigate the matter.

Earlier on February 7, a private school principal was arrested, following accusations of sexually assaulting a minor girl student on school premises. The accused, Dinavath Rao, who runs a private school in Ibrahimpatnam in the Ranga Reddy district, had sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions within the school premises. The victim informed her mother about the sexual assault, after which the family approached the police and lodged a complaint.

According to police, a case under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act was registered against the principal (59) at Ibrahimpatnam police station on February 5, following a complaint.