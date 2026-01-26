Telangana minister narrowly escapes injury as flagpole collapses during Republic Day event | VIDEO Some people present at the venue had expressed concerns earlier that the flagpole appeared unstable and could collapse. However, it is alleged that officials responsible for the arrangements failed to properly inspect the pole.

Hyderabad:

A major mishap was narrowly avoided during Republic Day celebrations in Telangana’s Narayanpet district on Monday, January 26, when a flagpole collapsed moments after the national flag was hoisted. Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister V Srihari escaped unhurt in the incident.

Flag hoisting turns risky

The incident occurred at the official Republic Day समारोह in the Makthal Assembly constituency. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Minister Srihari can be seen hoisting the national flag in the presence of local officials. Seconds after the flag was unfurled, the pole suddenly tilted and fell, causing panic among those on the stage.

Warnings allegedly Ignored

According to sources, some people present at the venue had expressed concerns earlier that the flagpole appeared unstable and could collapse. However, it is alleged that officials responsible for the arrangements failed to properly inspect the pole during preparations for the event.

Fortunately, the minister and others on stage were not injured. Authorities have confirmed that the matter is being looked into to determine whether negligence led to the incident.