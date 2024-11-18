Telangana govt sanctions Rs 205 cr for Mamnoor airport in Warangal after GMR issues no objection certificate

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Mamnoor airport in Warangal

The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 205 crore for the acquisition of over 280 acres of land to develop the Mamnoor Airport in Warangal, marking a significant step toward enhancing air connectivity in the region. This move comes after GMR Group, which manages the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, issued a "No Objection" certificate (NOC) for the operation of the new aerodrome.

The decision was formalized through a Government Order (GO) issued on Sunday, which approved the land acquisition process. According to the order, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had in July 2022 communicated its readiness to develop Warangal's Mamnoor Airport for A-320-type aircraft operations, including instrument flight rules (IFR) operations. The AAI also committed to covering the infrastructure, operational, and maintenance costs for the proposed airport.

As part of the development plan, a master plan has already been prepared to accommodate the operation of A-320 aircraft at the airport. To facilitate this, the AAI requested an additional 253 acres of land from the state government for airport expansion. The Telangana government has agreed to provide this land free of cost and without any encumbrances, to expedite the project.

The proposal for the Mamnoor Airport faced scrutiny due to regulations under the concession agreement between GMR Group and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which prevents the development of new airports within 150 kilometres of Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport until 2024. However, Mamnoor Airport is located approximately 175 kilometres away from Hyderabad, thus bypassing the restrictions imposed by the agreement.

The sanctioned Rs 205 crore will cover the costs of acquiring 280.30 acres of land for the airport's development. The government has instructed the District Collector of Warangal to initiate the land acquisition proceedings immediately and complete them at the earliest. Additionally, the Collector has been directed to acquire the remaining 253 acres of land required for the expansion of the airport’s runway and hand it over to the AAI.

The Mamnoor Airport project is expected to significantly boost regional connectivity, providing improved air travel options for Warangal and the surrounding districts. It is also seen as a key infrastructure development that will enhance economic growth and tourism in the region.

The approval of this project aligns with the Telangana government's ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and connectivity across the state, creating opportunities for growth and development beyond the state capital, Hyderabad.

