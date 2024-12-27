Telangana govt declares 7-day state mourning in honour of former PM Manmohan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : X Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Former PM Manmohan Singh

The Telangana government has declared a seven-day state mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday. In a notification issued by Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, it was announced that all government offices and educational institutions in the state would remain closed on Friday as a mark of respect. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast across the state.

Dr. Singh, a distinguished economist and former finance minister, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment. The news of his death was confirmed through a health bulletin released by AIIMS. Following his demise, the central government declared a seven-day state of mourning in his honour. Dr. Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014, was a key figure in shaping India's economic reforms and foreign policy.

Telangana CM to pay Ttibute in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has also expressed his condolences and confirmed that CM A. Revanth Reddy will travel to the national capital to pay homage to the late former Prime Minister. The state has joined other regions in observing the mourning period, with government offices refraining from holding entertainment events during this time.

National mourning and official tributes

As per the government directive, the national flag will be flown at half mast across the country for the duration of the mourning period. The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed all chief secretaries and union territories to ensure adherence to the mourning protocol, which includes halting any entertainment programs at government establishments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have already paid their tributes by visiting Dr. Singh’s residence in Delhi. Additionally, three states—Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka—have also declared a seven-day state of mourning to honor the memory of the former Prime Minister.

Funeral arrangements

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s funeral will take place on Saturday with full state honors, marking the end of a distinguished career and life dedicated to public service. His passing has left the nation in mourning as the country remembers his vast contributions to India’s growth and development.