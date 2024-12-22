Telangana CM Revanth Reddy condemns attack on Allu Arjun’s residence, demands strict police action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Allu Arjun and Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has strongly condemned the attack on Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. The attack occurred when a group of individuals, allegedly linked to the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU JAC), stormed into Allu Arjun’s Jubilee Hills home and caused considerable damage to the property. Reacting swiftly, CM Reddy ordered the state DGP and the city police commissioner to take immediate and strict action to maintain law and order, emphasizing that no laxity would be tolerated.

"I condemn the attack on the homes of film personalities. I order the state DGP and the city police commissioner to take strict action in the matter of law and order. No laxity will be tolerated in this matter," Reddy stated on social media.

The protest at Allu Arjun's residence stemmed from outrage over the tragic incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. On December 4, a stampede occurred at a Hyderabad theatre during the film’s screening, which led to the death of a 35-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son being injured. The protesters, who gathered outside the actor's residence, demanded justice for the deceased woman, Revathi, and raised slogans calling for financial compensation for her family.

In a show of aggression, the crowd hurled tomatoes at the actor’s house and damaged flowerpots within the premises. The situation escalated when the protesters attempted to breach the security gates, which led to a confrontation with the actor's staff. Although Allu Arjun was not present at the time of the attack, the protests caused significant disruption.

Allu Arjun, who faced legal trouble after the stampede incident, had already expressed his sorrow over the woman's death. The actor has also urged his fans not to make derogatory remarks online or offline and warned of strict action against those running fake profiles. He denied allegations made by CM Revanth Reddy that he had attended the screening without police permission.

The ongoing controversy has further fueled tensions, and authorities are working to ensure the safety of Allu Arjun and his family while addressing the legal matters related to the incident.