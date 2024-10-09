SHOCKING: Brides are sold online to wealthy older men at bargain prices in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PIKPERFECT Representative image

In an alarming development, the bride market in Hyderabad has expanded its operations to online platforms, raising serious concerns about the safety and autonomy of women. Traditionally, relationships and marriages were arranged through family and friends, but the increasing pressures of modern life have driven many to seek life partners on matrimonial websites. However, this online convenience has also paved the way for exploitation.

Buying Brides: A harrowing reality

Reports have emerged of a shocking practice where young women are bought and sold for marriage, particularly targeting impoverished and vulnerable girls. Wealthy older men from Gulf countries, including Oman and Qatar, are reportedly marrying these girls online and bringing them to their countries. Once there, many face horrific situations of sexual exploitation.

Online marriages: A disturbing shift

Instead of traditional wedding venues, marriages are now being conducted via 'WhatsApp,' with many brides sent to their husbands on tourist visas. Agents deceive girls with false promises of a better lifestyle and financial security, only to sell them into marriages that often lead to dire consequences.

Monthly weddings: A rapidly growing industry

According to reports, around 20 to 30 such marriages are happening every month. One case highlighted by the Times of India involved a 22-year-old named Fatima (name changed) who was lured into marrying a man three times her age for promises of financial support. Her wedding, conducted via video conference, ended up being a scam as the deal fell through, leaving her stranded.

The role of brokers and agents

Brokers are actively sharing pictures of young women aged 18 to 25 with businessmen in Gulf countries. Once a match is made, the wedding rituals are completed online, often involving a religious officiant over a video call. This process has been reported to occur frequently, emphasising the need for urgent intervention.

Illicit activities on the rise

The illegal activities linked to this bride market are being facilitated through social media, dating sites, and other online platforms. Fraudulent profiles and websites are being used to target young women and their families, making it easier for brokers to exploit them.

Law enforcement's ongoing battle

Hyderabad's Cyber Crime Division is closely monitoring this disturbing trend, and several suspicious websites have been shut down. Despite some arrests, the deep-rooted nature of this racket poses significant challenges to fully eradicating it. This issue is not just a localized problem but a national concern, highlighting the serious threats to women's safety and freedom across the country.

A call for awareness and action

The rapid spread of this illicit trade online necessitates immediate awareness and action to protect vulnerable women. As the bride market evolves, so must efforts to combat these heinous practices and ensure a safer environment for all.