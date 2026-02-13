Rangareddy Municipal Election Results 2026: List of party-wise winners of Amangal and other municipalities

The ruling Congress is leading in five out of six wards in the Rangareddy district of Telangana. Amangal, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Shadnagar, Moinabad, and Shankarpally are the six municipalities of the district. Amangal municipality has a total of 15 wards, Ibrahimpatnam has 24 wards, Shadnagar has 28 wards, and Shankarpally has 15 wards. Chevella and Moinabad are two newly constituted municipalities of the district.
Voter Turnout
A voter turnout of 73 per cent was recorded on February 11 during the Telangana municipal elections, which were held for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. The elections are being closely watched as a key test of strength for the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP, and the BRS.
Counting Underway Amid Tight Security
The counting of votes is being conducted at 123 centres across the state. Since ballot papers were used, the counting process is expected to take time.
The State Election Commission has enforced strict security measures, including restricted access to counting halls, webcasting at centres, and prohibitory orders around the premises to ensure transparency and maintain peace.
Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Amangal municipality
|Ward No.
|Winners of Amangal Municipality
|Party
|Ward 1
|Jatavath Dholi
|BJP
|Ward 2
|Yashodamma
|BRS
|Ward 3
|TALLOJU GEETHA
|BJP
|Ward 4
|ANAJANEYULU DUDDU
|BRS
|Ward 5
|PAPISHETTI RAMAKRISHNA
|BRS
|Ward 6
|Ward 7
|Ward 8
|ANAMALA RAMESH
|BRS
|Ward 9
|YERRAVOLU MAHESH
|BJP
|Ward 10
|Ward 11
|Ward 12
|Ward 13
|Ward 14
|Ward 15
Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Chevella municipality
|Ward No.
|Winners of Chevella Municipality
|Party
|Ward 1
|DUTHA MALLESH
|BRS
|Ward 2
|DAPPU SUVARNA
|BRS
|Ward 3
|KARIKE MEENAKSHI
|BJP
|Ward 4
|Bakka Reddy Madavi
|INC
|Ward 5
|DEVULAPALLY SRINIVAS REDDY
|BRS
|Ward 6
|SOLIPURAM SUCHITHA
|INC
|Ward 7
|KURVA MANGAMMA
|BRS
|Ward 8
|DAVALGARI GOPAL REDDY
|INC
|Ward 9
|TALLAPALLY NARSIMLU
|INC
|Ward 10
|Ward 11
|Ward 12
|Ward 13
|Ward 14
|Ward 15
|Ward 16
|Ward 17
|Ward 18
Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Ibrahimpatnam municipality
|Ward No.
|Winners of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality
|Party
|Ward 1
|Ward 2
|Ward 3
|Ward 4
|Ward 5
|JERKONI MAMATHA RAJU
|BRS
|Ward 6
|Ward 7
|Ward 8
|VADTHYA RAMDAS
|INC
|Ward 9
|Ward 10
|Ward 11
|Ward 12
|Ward 13
|Ward 14
|Ward 15
|Ward 16
|Ward 17
|Ward 18
|Ward 19
|Ward 20
|Ward 21
|Ward 22
|Ward 23
|Ward 24
Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Shadnagar municipality
|Ward No.
|Winners of Shadnagar Municipality
|Party
|Ward 1
|Ward 2
|Ward 3
|NANDARAM ASHOK
|BRS
|Ward 4
|Ward 5
|SINGAPAGAA SHIRISHA
|INC
|Ward 6
|Ward 7
|KOPPUNURU PRAVEEN KUMAR
|INC
|Ward 8
|Ward 9
|ASHOK KUMAR PYATA
|BJP
|Ward 10
|Ward 11
|SHARDHA PILLI
|BRS
|Ward 12
|Ward 13
|RIZWANA BEGUM
|INC
|Ward 14
|Ward 15
|Ward 16
|Ward 17
|Ward 18
|Ward 19
|ARIFA BEGUM
|BRS
|Ward 20
|Ward 21
|Ward 22
|Ward 23
|AGGANOOR BASAVESHWAR
|INC
|Ward 24
|Ward 25
|C PENTAIAH
|INC
|Ward 26
|Ward 27
|K MURALI MOHAN
|INC
|Ward 28
Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Moinabad municipality
|Ward No.
|Winners of Moinabad Municipality
|Party
|Ward 1
|Ward 2
|Ward 3
|Ward 4
|Ward 5
|Ward 6
|Ward 7
|Ward 8
|Ward 9
|Ward 10
|Ward 11
|Ward 12
|Ward 13
|Ward 14
|Ward 15
|Ward 16
|Ward 17
|Ward 18
|Ward 19
|Ward 20
|Ward 21
|Ward 22
|Ward 23
|Ward 24
|Ward 25
|Ward 26
Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Shankarpally municipality
|Ward No.
|Winners of Shankarpally Municipality
|Party
|Ward 1
|ANAND RAO ERRA
|INC
|Ward 2
|BESOLLA SANDHYA RANI
|INC
|Ward 3
|Ward 4
|Ward 5
|Ward 6
|Ward 7
|Ward 8
|PEECHARI AKHILA
|Independant
|Ward 9
|Ward 10
|RAJANDLA VASANTHA
|BRS
|Ward 11
|Ward 12
|Ward 13
|Ward 14
|Ward 15