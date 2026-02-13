Advertisement
  Rangareddy Municipal Election Results 2026: List of party-wise winners of Amangal and other municipalities

Rangareddy Municipal Election Results 2026: List of party-wise winners of Amangal and other municipalities

Congress is leading in five of six municipalities in Telangana’s Rangareddy district. Counting began at 8 am across 123 centres. A 73% voter turnout was recorded in the municipal elections held on February 11.

Hyderabad:

The ruling Congress is leading in five out of six wards in the Rangareddy district of Telangana. Amangal, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Shadnagar, Moinabad, and Shankarpally are the six municipalities of the district. Amangal municipality has a total of 15 wards, Ibrahimpatnam has 24 wards, Shadnagar has 28 wards, and Shankarpally has 15 wards. Chevella and Moinabad are two newly constituted municipalities of the district. 

Voter Turnout 

A voter turnout of 73 per cent was recorded on February 11 during the Telangana municipal elections, which were held for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. The elections are being closely watched as a key test of strength for the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP, and the BRS.

Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

The counting of votes is being conducted at 123 centres across the state. Since ballot papers were used, the counting process is expected to take time.

The State Election Commission has enforced strict security measures, including restricted access to counting halls, webcasting at centres, and prohibitory orders around the premises to ensure transparency and maintain peace.


Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Amangal municipality 

Ward No. Winners of Amangal Municipality Party
Ward 1 Jatavath Dholi BJP
Ward 2 Yashodamma BRS
Ward 3 TALLOJU GEETHA BJP
Ward 4 ANAJANEYULU DUDDU BRS
Ward 5 PAPISHETTI RAMAKRISHNA BRS
Ward 6    
Ward 7    
Ward 8 ANAMALA RAMESH BRS
Ward 9 YERRAVOLU MAHESH BJP
Ward 10    
Ward 11    
Ward 12    
Ward 13    
Ward 14    
Ward 15    

 

Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Chevella municipality

Ward No. Winners of Chevella Municipality Party
Ward 1 DUTHA MALLESH BRS
Ward 2 DAPPU SUVARNA BRS
Ward 3 KARIKE MEENAKSHI BJP
Ward 4 Bakka Reddy Madavi INC
Ward 5 DEVULAPALLY SRINIVAS REDDY BRS
Ward 6 SOLIPURAM SUCHITHA INC
Ward 7 KURVA MANGAMMA BRS
Ward 8 DAVALGARI GOPAL REDDY INC
Ward 9 TALLAPALLY NARSIMLU INC
Ward 10    
Ward 11    
Ward 12    
Ward 13    
Ward 14    
Ward 15    
Ward 16    
Ward 17    
Ward 18    

Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Ibrahimpatnam municipality 

Ward No. Winners of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality Party
Ward 1    
Ward 2    
Ward 3    
Ward 4    
Ward 5 JERKONI MAMATHA RAJU BRS
Ward 6    
Ward 7    
Ward 8 VADTHYA RAMDAS INC
Ward 9    
Ward 10    
Ward 11    
Ward 12    
Ward 13    
Ward 14    
Ward 15    
Ward 16    
Ward 17    
Ward 18    
Ward 19    
Ward 20    
Ward 21    
Ward 22    
Ward 23    
Ward 24    

Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Shadnagar municipality

Ward No. Winners of Shadnagar Municipality Party
Ward 1    
Ward 2    
Ward 3 NANDARAM ASHOK BRS
Ward 4    
Ward 5 SINGAPAGAA SHIRISHA INC
Ward 6    
Ward 7 KOPPUNURU PRAVEEN KUMAR INC
Ward 8    
Ward 9 ASHOK KUMAR PYATA BJP
Ward 10    
Ward 11 SHARDHA PILLI BRS
Ward 12    
Ward 13 RIZWANA BEGUM INC
Ward 14    
Ward 15    
Ward 16    
Ward 17    
Ward 18    
Ward 19 ARIFA BEGUM BRS
Ward 20    
Ward 21    
Ward 22    
Ward 23 AGGANOOR BASAVESHWAR INC
Ward 24    
Ward 25 C PENTAIAH INC
Ward 26    
Ward 27 K MURALI MOHAN INC
Ward 28    

Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Moinabad municipality

 

Ward No. Winners of Moinabad Municipality Party
Ward 1    
Ward 2    
Ward 3    
Ward 4    
Ward 5    
Ward 6    
Ward 7    
Ward 8    
Ward 9    
Ward 10    
Ward 11    
Ward 12    
Ward 13    
Ward 14    
Ward 15    
Ward 16    
Ward 17    
Ward 18    
Ward 19    
Ward 20    
Ward 21    
Ward 22    
Ward 23    
Ward 24    
Ward 25    
Ward 26    

Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Shankarpally municipality

Ward No. Winners of Shankarpally Municipality Party
Ward 1 ANAND RAO ERRA INC
Ward 2 BESOLLA SANDHYA RANI INC
Ward 3    
Ward 4    
Ward 5    
Ward 6    
Ward 7    
Ward 8 PEECHARI AKHILA Independant
Ward 9    
Ward 10 RAJANDLA VASANTHA BRS
Ward 11    
Ward 12    
Ward 13    
Ward 14    
Ward 15    

 

