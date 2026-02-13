Rangareddy Municipal Election Results 2026: List of party-wise winners of Amangal and other municipalities

Hyderabad:

The ruling Congress is leading in five out of six wards in the Rangareddy district of Telangana. Amangal, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Shadnagar, Moinabad, and Shankarpally are the six municipalities of the district. Amangal municipality has a total of 15 wards, Ibrahimpatnam has 24 wards, Shadnagar has 28 wards, and Shankarpally has 15 wards. Chevella and Moinabad are two newly constituted municipalities of the district.

Voter Turnout

A voter turnout of 73 per cent was recorded on February 11 during the Telangana municipal elections, which were held for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. The elections are being closely watched as a key test of strength for the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP, and the BRS.

Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

The counting of votes is being conducted at 123 centres across the state. Since ballot papers were used, the counting process is expected to take time.

The State Election Commission has enforced strict security measures, including restricted access to counting halls, webcasting at centres, and prohibitory orders around the premises to ensure transparency and maintain peace.



Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Amangal municipality

Ward No. Winners of Amangal Municipality Party Ward 1 Jatavath Dholi BJP Ward 2 Yashodamma BRS Ward 3 TALLOJU GEETHA BJP Ward 4 ANAJANEYULU DUDDU BRS Ward 5 PAPISHETTI RAMAKRISHNA BRS Ward 6 Ward 7 Ward 8 ANAMALA RAMESH BRS Ward 9 YERRAVOLU MAHESH BJP Ward 10 Ward 11 Ward 12 Ward 13 Ward 14 Ward 15

Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Chevella municipality

Ward No. Winners of Chevella Municipality Party Ward 1 DUTHA MALLESH BRS Ward 2 DAPPU SUVARNA BRS Ward 3 KARIKE MEENAKSHI BJP Ward 4 Bakka Reddy Madavi INC Ward 5 DEVULAPALLY SRINIVAS REDDY BRS Ward 6 SOLIPURAM SUCHITHA INC Ward 7 KURVA MANGAMMA BRS Ward 8 DAVALGARI GOPAL REDDY INC Ward 9 TALLAPALLY NARSIMLU INC Ward 10 Ward 11 Ward 12 Ward 13 Ward 14 Ward 15 Ward 16 Ward 17 Ward 18

Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Ibrahimpatnam municipality

Ward No. Winners of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality Party Ward 1 Ward 2 Ward 3 Ward 4 Ward 5 JERKONI MAMATHA RAJU BRS Ward 6 Ward 7 Ward 8 VADTHYA RAMDAS INC Ward 9 Ward 10 Ward 11 Ward 12 Ward 13 Ward 14 Ward 15 Ward 16 Ward 17 Ward 18 Ward 19 Ward 20 Ward 21 Ward 22 Ward 23 Ward 24

Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Shadnagar municipality

Ward No. Winners of Shadnagar Municipality Party Ward 1 Ward 2 Ward 3 NANDARAM ASHOK BRS Ward 4 Ward 5 SINGAPAGAA SHIRISHA INC Ward 6 Ward 7 KOPPUNURU PRAVEEN KUMAR INC Ward 8 Ward 9 ASHOK KUMAR PYATA BJP Ward 10 Ward 11 SHARDHA PILLI BRS Ward 12 Ward 13 RIZWANA BEGUM INC Ward 14 Ward 15 Ward 16 Ward 17 Ward 18 Ward 19 ARIFA BEGUM BRS Ward 20 Ward 21 Ward 22 Ward 23 AGGANOOR BASAVESHWAR INC Ward 24 Ward 25 C PENTAIAH INC Ward 26 Ward 27 K MURALI MOHAN INC Ward 28

Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Moinabad municipality

Ward No. Winners of Moinabad Municipality Party Ward 1 Ward 2 Ward 3 Ward 4 Ward 5 Ward 6 Ward 7 Ward 8 Ward 9 Ward 10 Ward 11 Ward 12 Ward 13 Ward 14 Ward 15 Ward 16 Ward 17 Ward 18 Ward 19 Ward 20 Ward 21 Ward 22 Ward 23 Ward 24 Ward 25 Ward 26

Full list of party-wise winners of Rangareddy's Shankarpally municipality