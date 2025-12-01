Nursery girl brutally assaulted by school attendant in Hyderabad; video sparks outrage The attendant mercilessly thrashed the child, using both hands and feet. A young man living in the adjacent building noticed the brutality and recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

New Delhi:

A horrific case of child assault has surfaced from Purnima School located in GD Metla, Shahpur Nagar, Hyderabad. A nursery girl was brutally attacked by a school attendant (aya) after school hours. The shocking act where the child was beaten and even stomped on was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread anger.

Video captured by local resident

According to witnesses, the assault took place on Saturday after school had ended. The attendant mercilessly thrashed the child, using both hands and feet. A young man living in the adjacent building noticed the brutality and recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

When the girl returned home, she was running a high fever and revealed the truth to her parents. Deeply disturbed, they confronted the school management and rushed the child to a hospital as she had stopped eating and was visibly traumatized.

On Sunday, as the disturbing video circulated widely across WhatsApp groups, the parents lodged a complaint with the GD Metla Police. The girl is currently undergoing emergency treatment at a local hospital. Doctors have confirmed injuries consistent with a violent physical assault.

Acting on the complaint and video evidence, police have arrested the attendant. Authorities have also issued notices to the school principal and management. The Circle Inspector stated that appropriate action will be taken following a detailed investigation.