Kothagudem Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: CPI takes early lead

Hyderabad:

Counting of votes is in progress in the Kothagudem Municipal Corporation following polling held on February 11 for the Telangana Local Body Elections 2026. Kothagudem is among the seven municipal corporations that went to the polls this time.

The civic body has 60 wards and covers an area of 85.22 square kilometres, with an estimated population of over 2.07 lakh. Out of 59,641 registered voters, 28,591 are men and 31,050 are women. Scheduled Castes make up about 9.22 per cent of the population, while Scheduled Tribes account for 2.83 per cent.

CPI secures multiple wins

As per the results declared so far, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has made a strong start in the corporation. Munigadapa Padma, Himasri Kancharla, Madhala Haritha, Keerthi Nama, Adusumilli Saibaba, Dasari Srinivas and Banoth Kalavathi have all emerged victorious on CPI tickets. The party appears to be consolidating its presence in several wards as counting progresses.

The Indian National Congress (Congress) has also opened its account, with Yerravelli Shankar securing a win in one of the declared wards. More results are awaited as officials continue counting ballots.

Comparison with 2020 elections

In the 2020 municipal elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had emerged as the single largest party with 25 seats, while the CPI had won eight seats. Congress had secured one seat, and two independents were elected. With counting still underway, it remains to be seen whether the current trend will alter the political balance in Kothagudem’s civic body.