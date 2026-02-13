Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Telangana
  3. Kamareddy district municipality results: List of winners in Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy

Kamareddy district municipality results: List of winners in Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Published: ,Updated:

Kamareddy district municipality results: The outcome of the three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP and BRS is crucial for all of them as it would be an indicator of their popularity among the voters.

Kamareddy district municipality results: List of winners in Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy
Kamareddy district municipality results: List of winners in Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy Image Source : India TV
Hyderabad:

The ruling Congress has taken a lead over the opposition BRS and BJP as counting for the Telangana Municipal election progressed on Friday. Of the 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities where elections were held on February 11, Congress was ahead in 300, while BRS was leading in 170 wards at 10.45 AM. BJP candidates were ahead in 48 wards, as per initial trends.

The counting process of votes is expected to take time as ballot papers were used in the election. Postal ballots were taken up first for counting. The counting of votes polled in the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations began at 123 centres across the state at 8 AM. The outcome of the three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP and BRS is crucial for all of them as it would be an indicator of their popularity among the voters.

In Kamareddy municipality, there are 49 wards where AIMIM secured victory with 23 winning seats in 2020. In Banswada municipality, AIMIM scripted victory with winning 17 seats in 2020 and in Yellareddy municipality, the AIMIM secured 9 seats out of total 12 seats in the last election

Check list of winners in Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy 

List of winners in Yellareddy municiplaity

WARD NO.

CANDIDATE NAME

PARTY

STATUS

WARD-1

Tummala gayathri

INC

Won

WARD-2

Manchirayla maheshwari

INC

Won

WARD-3

Unnisa

INC

Won

WARD-4

Dhumpala manjula

INC

Won

WARD-5

A. Chandraiah

INC

Won

WARD-6

Sayed gaffer

INC

Won

WARD-7

M. bagyavathi

INC

Won

WARD-8

Sidhi sridher

Others

Won

WARD-9

Gaje thirupathi

INC

Won

WARD-10

Padma srikanth

INC

Won

WARD-11

R. laxmi

BRS

Won

WARD-12

Erkala dasharatham

INC

Won

List of winners in Bichkunda municiplaity

Ward No.

Candidate Name

Party

Status

WARD-1

Gone Hanmavva

INC

Won

WARD-2

Chinna Maruthi

INC

Won

WARD-3

Karthika Darpal

INC

Won

WARD-4

Bommala Anitha

BRS

Won

WARD-5

K. Shyamala

BRS

Won

WARD-6

Jadhav Nousha Nayak

INC

Won

WARD-7

Mohmed Mujayeed

INC

Won

WARD-8

Shaik Gulam Saimudani

INC

Won

WARD-9

Darpal Gangadhar

INC

Won

WARD-10

M. Manasa

INC

Won

WARD-11

Bhagyalaxmi

INC

Won

WARD-12

Seema Shetkar

INC

Won

List of winners in Banswada municiplaity

Ward No.

Candidate Name

Party

Status

WARD-1

NASREEN BEGUM

BRS

Won

WARD-2

JANGAM RAJASHEKAR

INC

Won

WARD-3

M.A. HAKEEM

INC

Won

WARD-4

GAIKWAD RUKMINI

INC

Won

WARD-5

KASULAWAR VIJAYA

INC

Won

WARD-6

ANJUM BEGUM

BRS

Won

WARD-7

SAMALA MANASA

BJP

Won

WARD-8

DONAKANTI SHYAMALA

INC

Won

WARD-9

PASHAM AMANI

BJP

Won

WARD-10

JAGANATHAM NAGESH

INC

Won

WARD-11

GADAMALA LINGAMESHWAR

INC

Won

WARD-12

GADDAMEEDI ANJA GOUD

Others

Won

WARD-13

MOHAMMAD ABDUL KHALEEQ

INC

Won

WARD-14

NARLA VASANTHA

INC

Won

WARD-15

V. RAMEAH

INC

Won

WARD-16

G. MAHESH

BJP

Won

WARD-17

Mohd. Farhanaz

Others

Won

WARD-18

RESHMA BEGUM

INC

Won

WARD-19

M D MAQBOOL

BRS

Won

List of winners in Kamareddy municiplaity

Ward No.

Candidate Name

Party

Status

Ward 1

Others

Pending

Ward 2

Others

Pending

Ward 3

Others

Pending

Ward 4

Others

Pending

Ward 5

Others

Pending

Ward 6

Others

Pending

Ward 7

Piumi Sudhila

SJB

Won

Ward 8

Dinesh (SJB only)

NPP

Won

Ward 9

Others

Pending

Ward 10

Others

Pending

Ward 11

Kausala Ravi

NPP

Won

Ward 12

Others

Pending

Ward 13

Kalpani Lakmali

SLPP

Won

Ward 14

Ravindri Hasalitha

SLPP

Won

Ward 15

Others

Pending

Ward 16

Nilanthi Piyanjana

NPP

Won

Ward 17

Lahiru Dilina

SJB

Won

Ward 18

Others

Pending

Ward 19

Others

Pending

Ward 20

Others

Pending

Ward 21

Others

Pending

Ward 22

Others

Pending

Ward 23

Others

Pending

Ward 24

Others

Pending

Ward 25

Dali Asmali Iq

NPP

Won

Ward 26

Kasun Madhu

NPP

Won

Ward 27

Others

Pending

Ward 28

Others

Pending

Ward 29

Others

Pending

Ward 30

Others

Pending

Ward 31

Saman Hasaan

NPP

Won

Ward 32

Dilun Abey

SLPP

Won

Ward 33

Others

Pending

Ward 34

Chamila Supun

NPP

Won

Ward 35

Bhagyaweera Wichika

NPP

Won

Ward 36

Others

Pending

Ward 37

Anila Pradeepa Perera

SJB

Won

Ward 38

Others

Pending

Ward 39

Others

Pending

Ward 40

Others

Pending

Ward 41

Others

Pending

Ward 42

Others

Pending

Ward 43

Others

Pending

Ward 44

Others

Pending

Ward 45

Others

Pending

Ward 46

Others

Pending

Ward 47

Others

Pending

Ward 48

Others

Pending

Ward 49

Others

Pending

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana
Telangana Municipal Corporation Telangana Municipal Corporation Elections Telangana Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 Telangana Municipalities Elections
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\