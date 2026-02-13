Kamareddy district municipality results: List of winners in Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy

The ruling Congress has taken a lead over the opposition BRS and BJP as counting for the Telangana Municipal election progressed on Friday. Of the 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities where elections were held on February 11, Congress was ahead in 300, while BRS was leading in 170 wards at 10.45 AM. BJP candidates were ahead in 48 wards, as per initial trends.
The counting process of votes is expected to take time as ballot papers were used in the election. Postal ballots were taken up first for counting. The counting of votes polled in the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations began at 123 centres across the state at 8 AM. The outcome of the three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP and BRS is crucial for all of them as it would be an indicator of their popularity among the voters.
In Kamareddy municipality, there are 49 wards where AIMIM secured victory with 23 winning seats in 2020. In Banswada municipality, AIMIM scripted victory with winning 17 seats in 2020 and in Yellareddy municipality, the AIMIM secured 9 seats out of total 12 seats in the last election
Check list of winners in Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy
List of winners in Yellareddy municiplaity
|
WARD NO.
|
CANDIDATE NAME
|
PARTY
|
STATUS
|
WARD-1
|
Tummala gayathri
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-2
|
Manchirayla maheshwari
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-3
|
Unnisa
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-4
|
Dhumpala manjula
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-5
|
A. Chandraiah
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-6
|
Sayed gaffer
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-7
|
M. bagyavathi
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-8
|
Sidhi sridher
|
Others
|
Won
|
WARD-9
|
Gaje thirupathi
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-10
|
Padma srikanth
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-11
|
R. laxmi
|
BRS
|
Won
|
WARD-12
|
Erkala dasharatham
|
INC
|
Won
List of winners in Bichkunda municiplaity
|
Ward No.
|
Candidate Name
|
Party
|
Status
|
WARD-1
|
Gone Hanmavva
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-2
|
Chinna Maruthi
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-3
|
Karthika Darpal
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-4
|
Bommala Anitha
|
BRS
|
Won
|
WARD-5
|
K. Shyamala
|
BRS
|
Won
|
WARD-6
|
Jadhav Nousha Nayak
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-7
|
Mohmed Mujayeed
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-8
|
Shaik Gulam Saimudani
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-9
|
Darpal Gangadhar
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-10
|
M. Manasa
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-11
|
Bhagyalaxmi
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-12
|
Seema Shetkar
|
INC
|
Won
List of winners in Banswada municiplaity
|
Ward No.
|
Candidate Name
|
Party
|
Status
|
WARD-1
|
NASREEN BEGUM
|
BRS
|
Won
|
WARD-2
|
JANGAM RAJASHEKAR
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-3
|
M.A. HAKEEM
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-4
|
GAIKWAD RUKMINI
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-5
|
KASULAWAR VIJAYA
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-6
|
ANJUM BEGUM
|
BRS
|
Won
|
WARD-7
|
SAMALA MANASA
|
BJP
|
Won
|
WARD-8
|
DONAKANTI SHYAMALA
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-9
|
PASHAM AMANI
|
BJP
|
Won
|
WARD-10
|
JAGANATHAM NAGESH
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-11
|
GADAMALA LINGAMESHWAR
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-12
|
GADDAMEEDI ANJA GOUD
|
Others
|
Won
|
WARD-13
|
MOHAMMAD ABDUL KHALEEQ
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-14
|
NARLA VASANTHA
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-15
|
V. RAMEAH
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-16
|
G. MAHESH
|
BJP
|
Won
|
WARD-17
|
Mohd. Farhanaz
|
Others
|
Won
|
WARD-18
|
RESHMA BEGUM
|
INC
|
Won
|
WARD-19
|
M D MAQBOOL
|
BRS
|
Won
