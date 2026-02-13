Kamareddy district municipality results: List of winners in Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy

Hyderabad:

The ruling Congress has taken a lead over the opposition BRS and BJP as counting for the Telangana Municipal election progressed on Friday. Of the 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities where elections were held on February 11, Congress was ahead in 300, while BRS was leading in 170 wards at 10.45 AM. BJP candidates were ahead in 48 wards, as per initial trends.

The counting process of votes is expected to take time as ballot papers were used in the election. Postal ballots were taken up first for counting. The counting of votes polled in the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations began at 123 centres across the state at 8 AM. The outcome of the three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP and BRS is crucial for all of them as it would be an indicator of their popularity among the voters.

In Kamareddy municipality, there are 49 wards where AIMIM secured victory with 23 winning seats in 2020. In Banswada municipality, AIMIM scripted victory with winning 17 seats in 2020 and in Yellareddy municipality, the AIMIM secured 9 seats out of total 12 seats in the last election

Check list of winners in Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy

List of winners in Yellareddy municiplaity

WARD NO. CANDIDATE NAME PARTY STATUS WARD-1 Tummala gayathri INC Won WARD-2 Manchirayla maheshwari INC Won WARD-3 Unnisa INC Won WARD-4 Dhumpala manjula INC Won WARD-5 A. Chandraiah INC Won WARD-6 Sayed gaffer INC Won WARD-7 M. bagyavathi INC Won WARD-8 Sidhi sridher Others Won WARD-9 Gaje thirupathi INC Won WARD-10 Padma srikanth INC Won WARD-11 R. laxmi BRS Won WARD-12 Erkala dasharatham INC Won

List of winners in Bichkunda municiplaity

Ward No. Candidate Name Party Status WARD-1 Gone Hanmavva INC Won WARD-2 Chinna Maruthi INC Won WARD-3 Karthika Darpal INC Won WARD-4 Bommala Anitha BRS Won WARD-5 K. Shyamala BRS Won WARD-6 Jadhav Nousha Nayak INC Won WARD-7 Mohmed Mujayeed INC Won WARD-8 Shaik Gulam Saimudani INC Won WARD-9 Darpal Gangadhar INC Won WARD-10 M. Manasa INC Won WARD-11 Bhagyalaxmi INC Won WARD-12 Seema Shetkar INC Won

List of winners in Banswada municiplaity

Ward No. Candidate Name Party Status WARD-1 NASREEN BEGUM BRS Won WARD-2 JANGAM RAJASHEKAR INC Won WARD-3 M.A. HAKEEM INC Won WARD-4 GAIKWAD RUKMINI INC Won WARD-5 KASULAWAR VIJAYA INC Won WARD-6 ANJUM BEGUM BRS Won WARD-7 SAMALA MANASA BJP Won WARD-8 DONAKANTI SHYAMALA INC Won WARD-9 PASHAM AMANI BJP Won WARD-10 JAGANATHAM NAGESH INC Won WARD-11 GADAMALA LINGAMESHWAR INC Won WARD-12 GADDAMEEDI ANJA GOUD Others Won WARD-13 MOHAMMAD ABDUL KHALEEQ INC Won WARD-14 NARLA VASANTHA INC Won WARD-15 V. RAMEAH INC Won WARD-16 G. MAHESH BJP Won WARD-17 Mohd. Farhanaz Others Won WARD-18 RESHMA BEGUM INC Won WARD-19 M D MAQBOOL BRS Won

