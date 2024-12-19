Hyderabad to get four new flyovers soon, plan approved: Check route, cost, expected deadline

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY The Telangana government said the flyovers will be built at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 955 crore.

Hyderabad: Traffic jams in Hyderabad will be reduced and the city will witness a better commuting experience as four new flyovers are all set to come into the city soon. In this regard, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is getting ready to construct four new flyovers on the Inner Ring Road (IRR) between LB Nagar and Aramgarh. For this project, the Telangana government has granted administrative approval for the construction of four additional six-lane flyovers on this stretch.

Hyderabad flyovers: Check cost, route

The Telangana government said the flyovers will be built at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 955 crore.

Hyderabad flyovers: Check key highlights