Hyderabad to get four new flyovers soon, plan approved: Check route, cost, expected deadline

Hyderabad: Traffic jams in Hyderabad will be reduced and the city will witness a better commuting experience as four new flyovers are all set to come into the city soon. In this regard, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is getting ready to construct four new flyovers on the Inner Ring Road (IRR) between LB Nagar and Aramgarh. For this project, the Telangana government has granted administrative approval for the construction of four additional six-lane flyovers on this stretch.
Hyderabad flyovers: Check cost, route
- The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will construct these four new flyovers on the Inner Ring Road (IRR) between LB Nagar and Aramgarh.
- The Telangana government said the flyovers will be built at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 955 crore.
Hyderabad flyovers: Check key highlights
- The GHMC said it is also planning to construct a double-decker flyover near Madinaguda and it will be 1.6 km long and will combine a metro viaduct and flyover. The double-decker flyover will feature intelligent traffic management systems, LED street lighting, and pedestrian walkways.
- After construction, these new four flyovers will be connected to the 36.8-km long metro rail line that stretches from Nagole to LB Nagar which covers key locations such as Chandrayangutta, Aramgarh Chowrasta, Shamshabad, and the International Airport.
- The first flyovers will be constructed at the TKR College Intersection, Gayatri Nagar, and Mandamallamma Junction.
- The second flyover will be constructed from Omar Hotel to Soyab Hotel via Metro Function Hall.
- The third flyover will be constructed at the Bandlaguda-Errakunta Crossroad Junction.
- The fourth flyover will be constructed at the Mailardevpally, Shamshabad Road, and Katedan Junction.
- Once completed, these new four flyovers will further enhance the city’s traffic management and are expected to alleviate congestion, improve traffic flow, and integrate road and metro transport seamlessly, especially as the city grows and traffic demands increase.
- About the completion deadline, the GHMC said it plans to begin the construction soon, with the expectation of completing these critical infrastructure developments in the near future.