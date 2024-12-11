Hyderabad to get 3 new flyovers soon in IT corridor to ease traffic jams: Check cost, other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hyderabad to get 3 new flyovers soon.

In an effort to address traffic jams and also to enhance speed limits in the IT corridor, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to construct three multi-level flyovers in the city and has allocated over Rs 800 crore towards the purpose. The plan of the GHMC includes constructing three multi-level flyovers at Khajaguda, Wipro, and IIIT junctions.

The IIIT junction project was allocated Rs 459 crore and other two flyovers at Khajaguda and Wipro junctions were allocated Rs 220 crore and 158 crore, respectively. There is also another proposal for widening the road stretch from Cyberabad commissionerate to Gachibowli junction.

These three new flyovers in Hyderabad will not only ease traffic but also contribute significantly to the city’s infrastructure growth. Apart from this, the development will also improve travel efficiency and reduce congestion.

The GHMC officials said they have planned to create this infrastructure following a comprehensive traffic study taken up by HMDA on present levels of traffic loads and the congestion being experienced under the H-CITI project.

However, some of experts are of the opinion that constructing flyovers is not a solution to traffic congestion but they suggest prioritising improvements in public transportation and adopting strategies to manage travel demand effectively.

Instead of constructing flyovers, they said the approach to ease traffic woes should be synchronising traffic signals, enhancing the right of way, removing unauthorised parking within 50 metres of junctions, enforcing proper lane discipline, and relocating bus bays away from intersections.