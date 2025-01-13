Hyderabad to face water supply disruption today: Check timing, affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Hyderabad to face water supply disruption today.

Hyderabad will experience a 24-hour water supply disruption starting at 6 a.m. on January 13. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) said in a statement that several areas will experience a temporary halt in drinking water services due to essential repairs.

The HMWS&SB said the exact reason of the water supply interruption is linked to significant leaks in the 1,500-mm diameter pumping main that is part of Phase-2 of the Manjira project, which supplies drinking water to the city. The HMWS&SB in a statement said that the repair work will be carried out on the damaged sections, which is expected to result in the temporary water shortage.

The areas that will be affected due to water supply disruption include Erragadda, Yousufguda, Borabanda, KPHB Colony, Moosapet, Nizampet, Hydernagar, Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Deepti Srinagar, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Hafizpet, Biramguda, Aminpur, and the Bollaram Industrial Zone.

Hyderabad Water Cut: Affected Areas

Erragadda

Yousufguda

KPHB Colony

Borabanda

Hydernagar

Moosapet

Nizampet

Madinaguda

Biramguda

Patancheru

Ramachandrapuram

Deepti Srinagar

Hafizpet

Miyapur

Aminpur and Bollaram Industrial Areas

Hyderabad water cut: Check advisory

The residents in Hyderabad are advised to store enough water during this period and to use it wisely. In the meantime, the city is struggling with a severe air pollution crisis as temperatures drop to 8 degrees Celsius in some areas, causing the Air Quality Index (AQI) to surpass 150, marking the worst pollution levels this season.