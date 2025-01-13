Monday, January 13, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Telangana
  4. Hyderabad to face water supply disruption today: Check timing, affected areas

Hyderabad to face water supply disruption today: Check timing, affected areas

Hyderabad water cut: The areas that will be affected due to water supply disruption include Erragadda, Yousufguda, Borabanda, KPHB Colony, Moosapet, Nizampet, Hydernagar, Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Deepti Srinagar, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Hafizpet, Biramguda and Aminpur.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 Hyderabad Published : Jan 13, 2025 8:52 IST, Updated : Jan 13, 2025 8:52 IST
Hyderabad to face water supply disruption today.
Image Source : FILE Hyderabad to face water supply disruption today.

Hyderabad will experience a 24-hour water supply disruption starting at 6 a.m. on January 13. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) said in a statement that several areas will experience a temporary halt in drinking water services due to essential repairs.

The HMWS&SB said the exact reason of the water supply interruption is linked to significant leaks in the 1,500-mm diameter pumping main that is part of Phase-2 of the Manjira project, which supplies drinking water to the city. The HMWS&SB in a statement said that the repair work will be carried out on the damaged sections, which is expected to result in the temporary water shortage.

The areas that will be affected due to water supply disruption include Erragadda, Yousufguda, Borabanda, KPHB Colony, Moosapet, Nizampet, Hydernagar, Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Deepti Srinagar, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Hafizpet, Biramguda, Aminpur, and the Bollaram Industrial Zone.

Hyderabad Water Cut: Affected Areas

  • Erragadda
  • Yousufguda
  • KPHB Colony
  • Borabanda
  • Hydernagar
  • Moosapet
  • Nizampet
  • Madinaguda
  • Biramguda
  • Patancheru
  • Ramachandrapuram
  • Deepti Srinagar
  • Hafizpet
  • Miyapur
  • Aminpur and Bollaram Industrial Areas

Hyderabad water cut: Check advisory

The residents in Hyderabad are advised to store enough water during this period and to use it wisely. In the meantime, the city is struggling with a severe air pollution crisis as temperatures drop to 8 degrees Celsius in some areas, causing the Air Quality Index (AQI) to surpass 150, marking the worst pollution levels this season.  

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement