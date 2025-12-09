Hyderabad weather update: Cold wave alert in Telangana as temperatures drop to 13°C Hyderabad temperature: The IMD has issued a cold wave warning for several districts across Telangana. The state is set to witness a significant drop in temperatures, with the minimums expected to fall by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad is experiencing a notable dip in temperatures today, with the temperature expected to hover around 13°C in the morning, climbing to a maximum of 28°C by afternoon. Later, temperatures will likely stabilise around 18°C, offering a mild but cool climate. Winds will gust at speeds of 7.74 km/h, with the wind direction shifting at 63°.

Cold wave advisory for Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for several districts across Telangana. The state is set to witness a significant drop in temperatures, with the minimums expected to fall by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. This could bring the mercury down to single-digit figures in some areas.

In response to the cold snap, the IMD has issued an Orange Alert for districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy, where the cold wave conditions are forecasted to persist from December 8 to December 12.

Across Telangana, severe cold wave conditions have already been felt, particularly between Sunday evening and Monday morning. Several districts recorded single-digit lows, with Hyderabad Central University in Serilingampally recording the lowest temperature in the city at 8.4°C.

Other notable low temperatures included Sangareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad at 6.6°C,

The IMD's forecast indicates that the minimum temperatures across Hyderabad and its peripheral regions including Greater Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Bhongir will hover between 11°C to 15°C.

Although temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to remain somewhat mild compared to the cold wave-hit districts, residents should still brace for a cooler-than-usual week ahead.