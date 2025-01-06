Hyderabad: Six-lane flyover to open for public today, traffic jams to be reduced, check cost, features

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Hyderabad’s six-lane flyover to open today.

Hyderabad: Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters of Hyderabad. The six-lane flyover is all set to be opened for public on Monday after which traffic jams in the city will be reduced. Notably, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Aramghar Flyover and the six-lane flyover, from Aramghar to Zoo Park, is expected to resolve traffic congestion for commuters entering the city from Bengaluru.

Originally was planned to open on January 3, the flyover’s inauguration was delayed due to unavoidable circumstances and weather conditions. Later, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) confirmed that the inauguration will take place on January 6.

Hyderabad’s six-lane flyover to reduce traffic jams

Hyderabad’s six-lane flyover which spans over 4.04 km is expected to reduce traffic jams for commuters travelling between Aramghar, Bahadurpura and Zoo Park.

Interestingly, this is the second-largest flyover in Hyderabad and will clear congestion in some of the city’s busiest areas, including Aramghar, Shastripur, Kalapattar, Darul Uloom, Shivarampally, Hasannagar, and other neighbourhoods connected to the Old City.

Hyderabad’s six-lane flyover: Check project cost

Hyderabad’s six-lane flyover has been constructed at Rs 799.74 crore and the flyover is the 23rd in the city and is the second longest after the PV Narasimha Rao Express flyover. This flyover project is part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), under which 36 out of 42 planned works have been completed.

Once open, the new flyover will bring much-needed relief to commuters moving towards Aramgarh, Shastripuram, Kalapathar, Darul-Uloom, Sivarampally, Hasan Nagar Junctions, and RGI Airport as well via this flyover.

Hyderabad’s six-lane flyover: Check features

The girders used int eh flyover are Precast and post-tensioned and were cast in the casting yard, transported to the site on long trailers, and erected with the help of cranes.

Moreover, the pier caps used in the flyover were cast on-site and positioned on the pier with stitched concrete.