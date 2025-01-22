Hyderabad: Private hospital booked for illegal kidney transplant, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a private hospital allegedly carried out a kidney transplant in Hyderabad without the requisite permissions, police said on Wednesday. Subsequently, a case was registered against the involved hospital when the incident came to light.

Providing details about the action taken, officials said that the case was filed under the Telangana Transplantation of Human Organs Act after the health department officials lodged a complaint.

State health minister directs inquiry

Meanwhile, State Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha also took serious note of the issue and instructed officials to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a report. The Health Minister emphasised that strict action needed to be taken against those involved in illegal kidney transplant surgeries.

Health minister directs to prevent such incident

He also directed the previously appointed 'taskforce committees' to conduct thorough checks in private hospitals and ensure the implementation of the Clinical Establishment Act. He directed them to act decisively to prevent any illegal medical practices in future, an official release said. Furthermore, the health minister also instructed police officials to monitor any illegal activities that may occur in hospitals.

(With inputs from PTI)