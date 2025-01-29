Wednesday, January 29, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Telangana
  4. Hyderabad Metro services disrupted due to technical glitch

Hyderabad Metro services disrupted due to technical glitch

Hyderabad Metro: The Hyderabad Metro Rail explains itself as a 'green' transportation system which will reduce carbon footprint through efficient power consumption, rainwater harvesting and other processes.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Hyderabad Published : Jan 29, 2025 13:33 IST, Updated : Jan 29, 2025 13:43 IST
Hyderabad Metro services disruption, Hyderabad Metro suffers due to technical glitch, Hyderabad Metr
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Hyderabad Metro.

Hyderabad Metro: Passengers travelling on the Hyderabad Metro Rail witnessed temporary disruption on Wednesday (January 29) after a technical glitch was reported. A technical glitch was reported in the signalling system. However, the issue was promptly resolved, and normal services have been restored.

Taking to X, the official handle of Hyderabad Metro Rail wrote, "Dear Passengers, earlier today, Hyderabad Metro Rail services encountered a temporary disruption caused by a signalling system technical glitch. We worked promptly to resolve the issue, and normal services have been restored. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused our passengers."

The Hyderabad Metro rail comprises mainly three lines-

  1. The Blue line between Nagole and Raidurg
  2. The Red line between Miyapur to LB Nagar
  3. The green line between JBS parade ground to MG bus station

Commencing its operations in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first train in the metro on November 28, 2017. The metro connects with existing railway stations, and bus stations in the city for easier commuting. The total rail network covers around 69.2 kilometres between the three lines.

Based on the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), the Metro Rail Project seeks to curb traffic congestion across the city, lower pollution levels and improve the 'livability index' of Hyderabad. Prominent features of the Hyderabad Metro include rainwater harvesting in the premises for charging groundwater--about a hundred thousand litres of water per day is recycled by the facility.

Related Stories
Karnataka: Scientific payload attached to balloon lands in Bidar, causes panic | Watch

Karnataka: Scientific payload attached to balloon lands in Bidar, causes panic | Watch

Hyderabad: Three including student apprehended for sharing child pornography videos

Hyderabad: Three including student apprehended for sharing child pornography videos

Hyderabad: Private hospital booked for illegal kidney transplant, probe underway

Hyderabad: Private hospital booked for illegal kidney transplant, probe underway

Telangana shocker: Husband kills wife in Rangareddy district, boils body parts in pressure cooker

Telangana shocker: Husband kills wife in Rangareddy district, boils body parts in pressure cooker

25-Year-old woman brutally murdered in Hyderabad's Medchal Area

25-Year-old woman brutally murdered in Hyderabad's Medchal Area

Telangana school holiday today: Schools closed in Hyderabad, other districts due to Shab-e-Meraj fe

Telangana school holiday today: Schools closed in Hyderabad, other districts due to Shab-e-Meraj fe

Further, it is estimated that ten thousand tons of carbon dioxide will be eliminated from the environment with the advent of the Metro rail. Additionally, two hundred tons of volatile organic compounds from the environment, including twelve tons of particulate matter is also expected to be reduced. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement