Hyderabad Metro creates green corridor for heart transplantation, covers 13 km in 13 minutes | Video

Hyderabad: This effort was made possible through meticulous planning and collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail, medical professionals, and hospital authorities, all under the supervision of the attending doctors.

Reported By : Surekha Abburi Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Hyderabad
Published : Jan 18, 2025 10:16 IST, Updated : Jan 18, 2025 10:21 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Hyderabad Metro creates green corridor for heart transplantation.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail created a green corridor facilitating the swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart, covering a distance of 13 kilometers in 13 minutes across 13 stations here.

The corridor created on January 17 at 9:30 PM, facilitated the transportation of a donor heart from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdi-ka-pul, ensuring critical time was saved in this life-saving mission, a release from Hyderabad Metro Rail said.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) remains committed to supporting emergency services and contributing to the welfare of society by leveraging its world-class infrastructure, the release added.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

