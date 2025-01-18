Hyderabad Metro creates green corridor for heart transplantation, covers 13 km in 13 minutes | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hyderabad Metro creates green corridor for heart transplantation.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail created a green corridor facilitating the swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart, covering a distance of 13 kilometers in 13 minutes across 13 stations here.

The corridor created on January 17 at 9:30 PM, facilitated the transportation of a donor heart from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdi-ka-pul, ensuring critical time was saved in this life-saving mission, a release from Hyderabad Metro Rail said.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) remains committed to supporting emergency services and contributing to the welfare of society by leveraging its world-class infrastructure, the release added.

More details are awaited in this regard.