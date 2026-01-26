Five-year-old girl dies in Hyderabad after manjha slits neck The parents quickly removed the manjha thread and rushed the child to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, doctors declared her dead due to the severity of the injuries.

Hyderabad:

A five-year-old girl in Hyderabad lost her life when manjha became entangled around her neck. The incident occurred around 5 pm on Monday when the child was travelling with her family on a motorcycle while returning from Khazipally village. According to KPHB police, the child, identified as the younger daughter of Premsagar, was seated in the front of the bike when she suddenly began screaming in pain. Her father immediately stopped the vehicle and noticed severe bleeding from her neck.

Rushed to hospital, but could not be saved

The parents quickly removed the manjha thread and rushed the child to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, doctors declared her dead due to the severity of the injuries. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into how the dangerous thread came to be on the road.

Incident follows similar death in Karnataka

The Hyderabad tragedy comes just days after a similar and equally shocking incident in Karnataka’s Bidar district. A 48-year-old man, Sanjaykumar Hosanamni, died on the spot after a Chinese manjha slit his throat while he was riding a motorcycle near Talamadgi village.

Police said the thread was lying on the road and suddenly wrapped around the rider’s neck, causing a deep cut. He lost balance, fell from the bike and succumbed to excessive bleeding. Sanjaykumar was on his way to Humnabad to bring his daughter home from her hostel for the Sankranti festival.

Police warn of strict action

Bidar Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti confirmed that the use of manjha is banned and said a district-wide drive has been underway for the past few days. “Despite the ban, some shops are still selling the prohibited thread. We have seized manjha from several locations and strict legal action will be taken against violators,” he warned.