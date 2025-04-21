Decomposed body of woman found in Hyderabad's DBR Mills, police begin probe The locals nearby had informed the police about the presence of the body, which appeared to be mostly skeletal. The post-mortem examination (PME) of the body has been completed, officials added.

Hyderabad:

In a chilling incident, the decomposed body of a woman was discovered inside the premises of DBR Mills in Hyderabad, police reported on Monday. The remains, reduced to a mostly skeletal state, are believed to be around six months old.

According to authorities, the deceased woman is estimated to have been between 25 to 30 years old. Police were alerted by locals who noticed a foul odour coming from the abandoned mill site. Upon arrival, officers found the remains in a severely decomposed condition.

“We received information that a decomposed, mostly skeletal body of a woman was found inside DBR Mills. The body appears to be around six months old. Her age is estimated to be between 25 and 30 years. A case has been registered under suspicious death,” said a senior police officer.

The body has since been sent for forensic examination, and a post-mortem has been completed. Police are currently checking missing persons reports from the past several months in hopes of identifying the victim.

This discovery has once again brought to light a pattern of disturbing and unresolved cases involving decomposed bodies being found in various parts of Telangana in recent years.

In recent times, Telangana has witnessed several disturbing cases involving the discovery of decomposed bodies under suspicious circumstances.

In March 2024, the body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a drain near a residential area in Nagole, Hyderabad, with police suspecting foul play. In July 2023, a partially decomposed female body was discovered near a railway track in Warangal, where a suspect was later detained in connection with the case. Similarly, in October 2022, a decomposed male body was recovered from an abandoned building in Secunderabad, and DNA tests confirmed the victim’s identity, prompting a murder investigation.

Earlier in January 2022, skeletal remains found in a forested area of Adilabad were later identified as those of a missing woman, adding to the growing list of unresolved or suspicious deaths in the region.

The Hyderabad police are urging anyone with information about the DBR Mills case to come forward, as investigations continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

(ANI inputs)