Birds howl in viral video as Telangana government razes 400 acres of forest in Hyderabad Hyderabad forest news: Since April 30, over 50 bulldozers have been razing down trees and other vegetation in the Kancha Gachibowli forest. This step by the Telangana government has sabotaged the home of several species of flora and fauna.

Viral videos on social media show the 'insensitive' razing of a 400-acre forest in the Hyderabad. Several birds including peacocks can be heard howling in agony as their home is destroyed. The extreme step by the administration to cut down the Kancha Gachibowli forest has triggered protests, and students of the University of Hyderabad are on the roads against the Revanth Reddy government. Reportedly, the government is demolishing the forest for the development of IT park in the area.

The Supreme Court on Thursday finally stopped the deforestation and ordered no further felling of trees until its further order. As of now, over 400 trees have been razed. The satellite images from March 28 and April 2 show rapid clearing of forested land in just a few days.

Hyderabad forest: Video captures sound of birds howling

KT Rama Rao shared the video of birds howling in the forest on X and wrote, "This is brazen green murder by destroying 400 acres of precious lung space in western Hyderabad. You can hear the peacocks crying for help as the bulldozers and JCBs of the Congress Govt rummage."

Centre seeks factual report from Telangana

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday said the Centre has sent a notice to the Telangana government seeking a factual report on the cutting of trees on the 400-acre land. Replying during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the minister said, "In Hyderabad, a very unfortunate incident has taken place. I fail to understand what kind of enmity the state government has with those trees and green area that they have to conduct an operation during dark of the night."

"The state government felled more than 400 trees. Wild species like peacock are driven out and you can see that in videos and photos," he said. "We have sent a notice to the chief secretary and we have also sought a factual report. We will certainly take action on this matter," he noted.

SC hearing today

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo-moto cognisance of the deforestation and ordered no further felling of trees until further orders. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih after perusing the newspaper report about large-scale tree felling at the site, asked the Registrar (Judicial) of Telangana High Court to forthwith visit the site and submit an interim report by 3.30 pm on Thursday.