86 maoists, including 20 women, surrender to Telangana Police in Major Blow to Naxalism

In a significant development, 86 Maoist members, including 20 women, from Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur districts surrendered to the Telangana Police on Saturday in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. This is part of a broader trend of Maoist cadres opting for a peaceful life after abandoning the violent path of Naxalism.

The surrendered Maoists were provided with immediate cash assistance of Rs 25,000, and they will also benefit from the state's welfare programs under the Operation Cheyutha initiative. The group, which includes four area committee members, five party members, eight Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) members, and various militia and support group members, chose to leave the insurgency after learning about the opportunities for rehabilitation and the development schemes in place for tribal communities.

The surrender follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, where he appealed to Maoists to give up violence and return to the mainstream. Shah’s message underscored the government's commitment to ending Naxalism by 2026, a goal that is gaining momentum as more Maoists choose surrender over continuing their violent struggle.

S Chandrasekhar Reddy, the Inspector General of Police, Multi-Zone-1, confirmed that the 224 Maoists who have surrendered this year are part of various Maoist factions, including divisional committee members, RPC members, and members of other support groups. Reddy stated that these individuals decided to abandon Naxalism after realizing that their party's ideology was no longer relevant and that they had lost the trust of the tribal people they once claimed to represent.

In a statement, the Telangana Police emphasized that they would continue to provide immediate benefits for the livelihood and rehabilitation of surrendered Maoists. The department also reassured the surrendered members that extra assistance would be given to high-ranking cadres to help them reintegrate into society.

The Maoist insurgency has long been a challenge for both Chhattisgarh and Telangana, with innocent tribal communities often caught in the crossfire. Despite this, the surrender of these Maoists signifies a shift in momentum and the growing disillusionment within the Maoist ranks. Recent incidents, such as attacks on tribal villages by Maoist groups, have shown the brutal consequences of the insurgency on local populations.

The Telangana Police have appealed to other Maoists who wish to surrender to come forward and take advantage of the state's rehabilitation schemes, with assurances of protection and support.

As part of its broader efforts to eradicate Naxalism, the central government has set a target to end the Maoist insurgency by March 2026.