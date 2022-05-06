Gizmore Wheelz T1000 PRO Speaker: Quick 10 Pointer Review

Gizmore T1000 Pro Speaker is a new addition to the portfolio of the company which has been a budget speaker. At the printed price of Rs. 3,999, the speaker is available for purchase at Gizmore’s official website along with other e-commerce platforms. But does it worth it and should we buy such a big speaker?
Well, we reviewed the speaker for you to let you know if Wheelz T1000 PRO Speaker is worth your money or not.
Here we go with our 10 pointer review:
- The speaker is big, but the wheels and handle enable the user to carry it easily anywhere and everywhere.
- It is designed for your house party or for your garden party
- Not only music but you can also have a karaoke night at your home with a mic, hence, you do not have to queue in the club to ask for your mic and sing. Choose the song on your laptop and sing your lung out in the comfort of your home
- The sound quality is really appreciable and the volume is perfect for a heavy beat and bass music
- Users can set the audio as per their choice with the adjustable console placed at the back of the speaker to make necessary adjustments
- The speaker claims to last for around 4-hours when continuously used for playing music and karaoke. and we did use it for hours, and it was good enough to last for more than 4 hours with a 2200 mAH battery
- The charging of the speaker is smooth and easy and could be charged with a help of a USB cable or even a power bank. When I received the device, I wondered if this would do justice, but it certainly did. the big speaker took a while to charge but was worth the wait
- The speaker is available at a price tag of Rs 2499 on Flipkart. And for such a creative speaker, the price is very competitive and worth a shot
- The speaker does look sturdy and rugged and could be handled just like you handle your cabin-sized suitcase.
- Certainly is big, sounds well can be carried easily and karaoke mic is a cherry on the top at such price point