Vivo X60 Pro Review: Premium smartphone just got better

Vivo X60 Pro features a high refresh rate AMOLED display.

Last year, Vivo surprised us all with the launch of the premium Vivo X50 series. The company has now followed up on the same and has just launched the Vivo X60 series consisting of the Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus. While the X60 Pro+ offers top-of-the-line flagship features, it is the Vivo X60 Pro that the masses would like to opt for.

Vivo X60 Pro comes in a single RAM/storage variant and it is priced at Rs. 49,990. At that price, the phone brings a Zeiss lens, curved AMOLED display, fast charging and more. But is that enough to kill the competition? Let’s find out in this review:

Vivo X60 Pro Review: Design and Display

Vivo usually likes to go in with flashy colours but with the Vivo X60, the company is trying to cater for a premium looking smartphone. In order to keep up with that, the company has used a subtle gradient finish at the back. In my opinion, the Midnight Black colour variant looks quite elegant.

I am also glad that Vivo decided to go with a glass back over here. The helps the smartphone look and feel more premium when compared to smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which comes with a polycarbonate back.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The back of the phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

As for the placements, the bottom edge houses the USB Type-C port, primary microphone, speaker grille as well as the SIM tray. While the left edge is clean, the right edge gets the power button and the volume buttons. The top edge gets a piece of glass with “Professional Photography” written on it. There is also a secondary microphone located on the top.

Coming to the display, the Vivo X60 Pro sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2376x1080 pixels. It also supports 120Hz high refresh rate for a smooth experience. The curved panel offers an immersive experience and thanks to AMOLED, the colours look quite vibrant. This panel is suitable for both media consumption as well as gaming.

Vivo X60 Pro Review: Performance, Software & UI

Vivo X60 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Although the smartphone does not come with the flagship Snapdragon 888, the 870 feels sufficient enough for day to day tasks. App switching was seamless and I did not notice any lag in games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA X60 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

With 12GB of RAM, I also did not face any issues in keeping my most used apps open at all times.

As for the UI, Vivo X60 Pro runs on Android 11 based FunTouchOS. It offers a smooth experience and gives plenty of themes to choose from. The UI has matured over the years and now it should appeal to all types of users.

Vivo X60 Pro Review: Cameras

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It sports a triple camera setup at the back.

Vivo X60 Pro features a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary gimbal camera sensor. This is accompanied by a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait sensor. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie shooter.

The main highlight of this camera system is gimbal stabilisation. It helps in creating stable handheld videos making it one of the best smartphones for vloggers. It also comes with features like AI scene optimisation, Supermoon, Super Macro, AR Stickers and much more.

Image resized for web

Image resized for web

Image resized for web

Image resized for web

Image resized for web

Image resized for web











As for the picture quality, the Vivo X60 Pro manages to shoot some good looking photographs. The photos boast natural colours and also bring a great dynamic range. It also offered a good amount of details along with sharp image quality.

Vivo X60 Pro Review: Battery

Vivo X60 Pro packs in a 4,200mAh battery. On the face of it, the battery capacity seems sub-par as most phones these days come with 5,000mAh batteries. However, Vivo offers aggressive battery management due to which the X60 Pro was able to give a decent battery life during my usage. Also, the phone ships with a 33W flash charger, which can charge the phone from 0 to 80% in less than an hour.

Vivo X60 Pro Review: Verdict

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The curved panel offers an immersive content watching experience.

Vivo X60 Pro offers a great camera system, an impressive design and a premium build quality. All of this makes the phone worth its asking price. When compared to the recently launched OnePlus 9, it does fall short in terms of the processor. However, it makes up for it in terms of the cameras as well as the build quality.

In a nutshell, if you are looking out for a new smartphone, the Vivo X60 Pro could be a worthy candidate.