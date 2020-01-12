TicWatch E2 Review: WearOS on a budget

TicWatch E2 sports an AMOLED panel.

Smartwatches are no longer a status symbol as you can now get one for a reasonable price nowadays. Also, they do serve a practical purpose by letting you know what’s happening in your social media world without needing to pull the phone out of your pocket. It does so while also counting your steps and monitoring your heart rate. Tempted to get one now? TicWatch E2 is one such budget smartwatch option. But is it worth the asking price? Let’s find out in this full review.

TicWatch E2 Review: Design and Display

Dozens of watch faces to choose from.

TicWatch E2 does not come with the flashiest of the designs. At first glance, it might even feel boring to look at. However, considering the price, you are getting a fully circular watch. It is worth noting that the E2 is a bit larger and bulkier than a few other smartwatches in the price bracket.

The watch comes with a single button on the side, which is used to power it on as well as open the app's window. At the back, you can see magnetic connectors that are used to charge the watch with the proprietory charger provided in the box. It also gets a heart rate sensor that keeps track of your fitness. Also, it is worth mentioning that the strap on the TicWatch E2 are removable and you can swap them with a Yellow or an Orange one if that suits your taste.

It features only one button.

As for the display, I am happy to see that the company did not cheap out here and gave us an AMOLED panel, which is bright and crisp. However, it was quite disappointing to notice there is no ambient light sensor on offer. This means you will need to manually adjust the brightness if and when needed.

TicWatch E2 Review: Performance

While setting up the smartwatch with my OnePlus 7T, I did notice lag and stutters on the setup screen. Soon after setting it up, the interface became much smoother. From the time of setting it up, I have been using the watch for almost two weeks now and it works flawlessly. The included watch faces look quite attractive. However, you can always look for more on the Google Play Store.

TicWatch's own fitness widget.

During my time with the watch, I mostly used it for notifications and they were always delivered seamlessly. WearOS even lets you interact with most of them. The smartwatch also did a great job and monitoring my steps as well as my heart rate.

TicWatch E2 Review: Battery

There is a heart rate sensor on the back.

TicWatch E2 delivers a battery life of up to two days with the Always-on Display feature turned on. Turning it off resulted in a battery backup of almost 3 days. While it is nothing extraordinary, it is quite impressive considering a lot of smartwatches die at the end of a single day.

TicWatch E2 Review: Verdict

The TicWatch E2 is not a smartwatch that can stand out. It lacks the charm that a lot of smartwatches tend to bring. It even lacks an auto-brightness sensor. While all that might seem like a huge compromise, at Rs. 13,999, the smartwatch does justify its price tag. The company did not make compromises on the user experience. The smartwatch is smooth, has a great display quality and a decent battery life. It even gets features like a built-in GPS, 5 ATM waterproofing, 24-hour heart rate monitor and more.

In a nutshell, the TicWatch E2 is a great smartwatch if you are hunting for one under the price range of Rs. 15,000. However, if you are looking for something more elegant in terms of looks, you should consider something like the TicWatch Sport or Huawei Watch GT 2.