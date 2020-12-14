Samsung Portable T7 SSD Review

Samsung Portable T7 SSD offers a sleek design.

Samsung recently launched its Portable T7 SSD in India. The external SSD drive offers faster data transfer speeds and up to 2TB of storage. It is a credit card-sized portable storage device that one can not only carry for data backups but can also rely on for working directly via the SSD.

Samsung Portable T7 SSD is available in India for a starting price of Rs. 6,999. At that price point, should you go out and buy one? Let’s find out in this review:

If you have been hunting for an external storage device, you would have come across a mechanical hard drive which offers more storage at a lesser price. However, it also brings in the pain of lower data transfer speeds as well as a bulky design. Moreover, hard drivers tend to fail over a period of time as they have moving parts in them.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It features a USB Type-C port.

SSDs, on the other hand, are more reliable and offer way faster data transfer speeds. Samsung Portable T7 SSD manages to offer an affordable alternative to an external hard drive.

The Samsung T7 SSD’s metal design would take a hit if you manage to drop it but the data inside will stay secure. Currently, the SSD is available in three sizes, 500GB, 1TB as well as 2TB. For basic work and casual data transfers, the 500GB one should serve you well. However, if you are looking at the SSD as a backup device, you should go in with 1TB or even 2TB depending on the kind of data you are looking to store.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The grey colour variant looks subtle.

The SSD also comes in three colour options, which are, Red, Blue and Grey. While the grey colour option looks quite subtle, the Red and Blue ones offer a more funky look for the millennials out there. I personally prefer the grey one just for the subtleness.

As for the connectivity, the Portable T7 SSD comes with a USB Type-C port on it and one can use a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable to achieve higher data transfer speeds. The SSD even comes bundled with a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable in case you are working on a laptop that does not feature a Type-C port.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It is available at a starting price of Rs. 6,999.

In terms of performance, I was able to transfer a 4GB folder on to the Samsung Portable T7 SSD in less than 30 seconds. For some extra bit of testing, I even transferred the game files of CS:GO weighing in at around 18GB in just a matter of 2 minutes.

In a nutshell, the Samsung Portable T7 SSD is a great choice for people looking for an external storage device. Besides offering a slim design and a blazingly fast performance, it can also connect on a lot of devices lying at your place including laptops, consoles, Android smartphones and more.