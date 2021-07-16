Samsung Galaxy M32 Review: Best display in the segment

Follow us on Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 90Hz panel.

Samsung Galaxy M32 has recently arrived in India in order to succeed the Galaxy M31s. With the Galaxy M series devices, the company aims to challenge Xiaomi and Realme by offering great hardware at an aggressive price point.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Review: Specifications

In order to impress the millennials, the Galaxy M32 comes in with a massive 6,000mAh battery, a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and much more. But at a starting price of Rs. 14,999, should you pick one up? Let’s find out in this review.

Samsung Galaxy M32 sports a 6.4-inch FulHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The dual-sim handset comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. It runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Galaxy M32 features a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 20MP selfie snapper.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Review: Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy M32 brings a modern design language to the table. The smartphone looks similar to some of the other recently launched Galaxy smartphones. The back and the frame of the smartphone are made out of plastic. The company has curved the edges of the smartphone, which makes holding it in the hand quite comfortable.

The chin is slightly on the thicker side.

On the front, the Galaxy M32 sports a 6.4-inch panel with a waterdrop style notch. It has thin bezels offering a great viewing experience. The notch looks a bit outdated considering the competitors Redmi Note 10 and Realme 8 come with punch hole design.

As for the placements, M32 sports a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge surrounded by the 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker grille and the primary microphone. The right edge houses the power button and volume buttons. The power button also houses the capacitive fingerprint sensor, which makes it easier to unlock the phone.

On the left edge, there is just a SIM tray that can accept two SIM cards and a microSD card. The top edge of the phone is mostly left clean with the exception of the secondary microphone.

It features a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the power button.

Coming back to the display, it is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. By offering such a display in this segment, the company is giving a great option to people who watch a lot of movies on their phones. It offers deeper blacks, punchier colours and great brightness levels. This could also be the sole reason behind buying this smartphone for many users.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Review: Performance, Software and UI

Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM. During the review period, I did not face much lag when scrolling through social media or switching between apps. The smartphone even managed to play games like BGMI and Asphalt 9: Legends without any hiccups.

The water drop notch makes the phone feel a bit outdated.

While it performs decently in most of the tasks, if you are hungry for more raw power or you desire an even snappier experience, you might want to look elsewhere.

The Galaxy M32 runs on Android 11 based One UI 3.1 out of the box. The user interface feels snappy and does bring in a host of features including new animations and transitions, Samsung’s call and text on other devices, inbuilt Windows Companion support and much more. The phone does bring some bloatware with it but most of it can be uninstalled.

Samsung has also added its new Alt Z feature that allows users to create a separate secure folder. Using this, the user can secure photos and apps, and then later access them by double-pressing the power button.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Review: Cameras

It features a quad-camera setup at the back.

Samsung Galaxy M32 sports a quad-camera setup at the back. The setup comprises of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also gets features like Scene Recognition, Live Focus, Pro Mode, Night, Food, Super Slow-Mo mode and much more.

During our tests, the Galaxy M32 managed to click some decent shots. Under good lighting conditions, the phone managed to lock focus quickly. However, in true Samsung fashion, the images did churn out a bit more saturation than one would prefer. That does help in making these images look more vivid and bright.

As for the low lighting scenarios, the images did show some grain. Selfies also came out well after turning off the default beauty mode.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Review: Battery

The battery segment is where the Galaxy M32 manages to outshine its competition. With its massive 6,000mAh battery, the smartphone was able to offer me two days of battery life on light to medium usage. Even with heavy usage, the phone lasted more than a day. This makes it a great smartphone for people who travel a lot or watch a lot of movies on their smartphones.

With the battery being so huge, the charging speeds take a hit. The smartphone does support 25W fast charging but unfortunately, Samsung includes only a 15W charger in the box. If you do not buy a new 25W charger and stick with the 15W one, the device takes more than two hours to fully charge the massive battery.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Review: Verdict

The design of the Galaxy M32 is quite appealing.

Samsung Galaxy M32 is a great overall budget-oriented smartphone. While it does not offer the most powerful specifications when compared to the competition, it does bring an eye-pleasing display and a great battery life to the table. In case you are looking for a smoother performance or better camera, you might want to look elsewhere. However, if you just wish to binge-watch your favourite content on your phone, then is the phone for you.