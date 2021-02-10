Realme X7 Pro Review: Mid-Range Smartphone King?

Realme X7 Pro sports an AMOLED display with a punch-hole design.

Realme X7 Pro is another new shiny phone priced under Rs 30,000, trying to disrupt the overly crowded smartphone market. The Realme X7 series is one of the first devices to bring in the Mediatek’s Dimensity platform in India. The Dimensity 1000+ on The X7 Pro comes with 5G support and is supposed to pack a powerful punch.

However, a shiny new phone with clever marketing and a brand new SoC should not be the only reason you decide to spend your hard-earned money on one. Read along to find out whether the Realme X7 Pro is the one for you.

Realme X7 Pro Review: Specifications

Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is not expandable. It runs on Android 10 based RealmeUI 1 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

On the optics front, the X7 Pro features a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel. macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Realme X7 Pro Review: Design and Display

Realme X7 Pro’s design is nothing extraordinary. Most of the smartphones nowadays look the same. The rear has a quad-camera setup on the top left. The smartphone is glass-backed and has aluminium sides which feel great in hand.

On the front, the X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch panel with a punch-hole camera on the left. It has thin top and bottom bezels offering a seamless display experience even with the punch hole camera.

As for the placements, X7 Pro sports a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge surrounded by the speaker grille and the primary microphone and sim card tray. The right edge houses the power button and the left edge houses individual volume buttons. The power button has a thin Realme yellow line which adds a splash of colour to this monotonous black phone. The top edge of the phone is left clean apart from the secondary microphone.

Coming back to the display, it is a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The AMOLED offers deep black and rich colours, a great for watching content on the go. The display is HDR 10 compliant and gets pretty bright for outdoor reading. The 120Hz refresh rate makes the smartphone feel super snappy in hand. The smartphone also sports Wideline L1 certification meaning you can stream HD Netflix and Prime Video on your phone. Overall, the display is good, but nothing extraordinary for its price range.

Realme X7 Pro Review: Performance, Software and UI

Realme X7 Pro is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. With the phone being priced around Rs. 30,000, the all-new Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ seems to be a risky bet. During the review period, I installed multiple social media apps on the phone and did not notice much of the performance issues. Even during long gaming sessions, I did not notice much lag.

The 120Hz refresh rate of the display makes the smartphone feel faster than it is. With heavy gaming, the smartphone runs perfectly without any hiccup. Looks like the Dimensity 1000+ SoC was a risky but a worthwhile bet for the company. While playing heavy games such as Asphalt 8 and the Call of Duty Mobile, the game ran without any issue for long durations. The 120Hz display helps you achieve a better gaming experience.

The X7 Pro ran on Android 10 based RealmeUI 1 out of the box. The RealmeUI 1 is based on the Oppo’s ColorOS v7 which can be noticed easily while using the phone. The same is also mentioned in the About Device in settings. The user interface feels smooth. But it does bring in some features including a system-wide dark mode, a themes store and much more. Overall, the software experience is really smooth partly thanks to the powerful Dimensity 1000+ and the snappy 120Hz display.

Realme X7 Pro Review: Cameras

Realme X7 Pro sports a quad-camera setup at the back. The setup comprises a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the Selfies, it sports a 32-megapixel sensor. The smartphone also gets Portrait Mode, Night Mode, Time-Lapse, Slo-Mo and other features.

The camera app is straightforward and offers a good amount of features. The sensor can be changed easily, which is a plus point. The 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors are there just to increase the camera count for marketing material. Taking photos from the 64-megapixel sensor and cropping them afterwards provided better shots than the 2-megapixel macro sensor.

During our tests, the X7 Pro managed to click some decent shots. In daylight, you get a surprisingly natural shot, with nice colours, good contrast, and a well-balanced exposure. The portrait shots are also good. I don’t think the 2-megapixel depth sensor played any role in that, but it is there. The low light performance is also good.

The front 32-megapixel camera has beauty mode turned on and set to 30%. You can turn it to 0%, but there is still some amount of AI beautification happening. However, the software enhances the skin tone and brightens the colour. Apart from the few purists, most of the companies do this and the users prefer this.

Realme X7 Pro Review: Battery

The battery segment is where the X7 Pro manages to outshine among its competition. The handset comes with a respectable 4,500mAh battery. During my time with the device, light to medium usage got more than a day of usage. Even with heavy usage, the phone lasted around a day which is really nice. This makes it a great smartphone for people who travel a lot or watch a lot of movies on their smartphone, especially with the 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

With the battery being so huge, the charging speeds take a hit. This is where the X7 Pro starts to outshine its competition. The included 65W charging brick charges the smartphone from zero to a hundred in less than 40 minutes. This is one of the fastest charging phones in this segment. I don’t know what the effect will be when it's running on 5G. As there is no 5G support in India yet, I would like to wait and see how it affects the battery life of this smartphone.

Realme X7 Pro Review: Verdict

The Realme X7 Pro costs Rs. 29,999 for the only variant which comes with 8GB RAM variant and 128GB storage. For the price it offers great design, along with great performance and a great battery with super-fast charging, the camera is also good. The support for 5G future proofs the phone. Overall, it's a good package.

However, with the OnePlus Nord, Pixel 4a, Galaxy M51 and Vivo V20 Pro all being under this price range, the company needs to offer something unique to stand out in a sea of look-alikes. Overall, the smartphone more or less fits the price standard and loses itself in the competition. The 65W fast charging and the super-fast performance of the Dimensity 1000+ pushes it over the top. So, if you are looking to get a smartphone under Rs 30,000. The Realme X7 Pro 5G is one of the best out there. You won’t regret it.