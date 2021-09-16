Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Classic Review: One that's pocketable and sounds great

Follow us on It easily fits in a jeans pocket.

As the companies have been flooding the market with their own versions of budget-oriented TWS earphones, the focus on Bluetooth speakers has not been as much. Moreover, it is the pocket-friendly ones that have gone the most unnoticed. Realme, as a brand has launched products over many categories, but with the launch of their first portable Bluetooth speaker, they had match many expectations.

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Classic is the newest addition to the company’s portfolio and it aims to offer a great listening experience while being extremely pocketable. The 3W speaker is available at an introductory price of Rs. 999 and after that, it will be up for grabs at Rs. 1,099. At that price, is the Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Classic a smart choice? Let’s find out.

Design

If I have to say one thing about the design of the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Classic, I would say it is pocketable. It features an oval shape and it easily fits into a jeans pocket. While many claimed pocketable speakers feature a circular design, they are mostly very uncomfortable to keep in a pocket. I am happy to say that it is not the case with this one.

The Bluetooth speaker weighs in just a little over 110 grams and that is very lightweight for a speaker. While it is mostly made out of plastic, it surely feels quite durable and it can take a fall or two. Furthermore, the Bluetooth speaker is IPX5 water-resistant, which means it can survive a few splashes.

The speaker features an LED light, a mic, a multi-function button, and a power button on one side. On one side, there is the USB-C charging port with a rubber flap for protection. There is also a strap that allows you to clip it on your bag or wrap it around your wrist.

On the base, there are four rubber feet that keeps the speaker from sliding off a surface. Each foot also has a rubber nub that raises the speaker by a few millimetres.

Performance

Once you power on the device, you will hear a subtle sound that will tell you that the speaker is now turned on. You can connect the speaker to your phone via Bluetooth 5 and it will offer up to 10 meters of transmission distance.

The speaker is easy to pair. It enters pairing mode when you first power it on after taking it out of the box. If not, you can just press the M button for 3 seconds to go into pairing mode.

As for the M button, it is a multi-function button that has the following controls on various types of taps.

Controls are done via the multi-function button (M button) with a series of single and double taps.

Single tap – Play/pause

Double tap – Next track

Triple tap – Previous track

As for the sound, the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Classic sounds great out of the box. It gets pretty loud and has a reasonable amount of bass on offer. Even though it has 3W speaker setup, it still manages to sound great.

If you are not satisfied with the stock sound profile, you can always tune it using the Realme Link app. While it does not offer a proper equaliser, it gives you three options to choose from, Bass Boost+, Dynamic and Bright. As the name suggests, the BassBoost+ offers extra bass. Dynamic brings a more balanced sound and Bright boosts the treble.

As for the battery life, the speaker offers more than 5 hours of playback time thanks to its 600mAh battery. Using the USB Type-C charger, it takes around 2.5 hours to charge from empty to full.