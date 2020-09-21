Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush Review: A week with the electric toothbrush that refreshes

Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush

Realme recently ventured into the lifestyle ecosystem and since then has been making products other than just smartphones. Among audio products, power banks, smart TVs, and even bags, the company has recently launched its M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush in India, aimed at easy cleansing of our teeth and reminding us to go digital for our oral health too.

The Realme electric toothbrush is claimed to vibrate 34,000 times a minute for effective cleaning of any area of the mouth and retails at Rs. 1,999. I spent a week with the electric toothbrush and here is how my experience was and whether or not it’s time for you to switch to an electric toothbrush from Realme. Read on IndiaTV Tech’s review to find out.

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush Review: Design

I was totally excited to try out the Realme M1 electric toothbrush for I was a first-timer. I planned on switching to an electric one and this one came as a perfect opportunity to find out how an electric toothbrush is like. The toothbrush is like a normal toothbrush, except the cylindrical handle is thicker than a conventional brush. It has a friction coating and a slightly glossy finish, which dismisses the chances of it slipping while doing the job.

The toothbrush is divided into two parts: (1) the detachable brush head and (2) the bottom cylindrical part with a single button to start/stop, followed by four LEDs indicative of the four modes (Soft, Clean, White Polish) and a green LED for the battery. The design is simple and minimal and the toothbrush doesn’t appear cheap or bulky. It comes in two colour options: White and Blue, out of which, I got the latter one. Both colours appear different and good-looking in their own way but the classic white is always a winner.

In the box, you get two brush heads (regular and sensitive) with Dupont bristles that are inclined at an angle of 10 degrees. The bristles on the regulae one come with a blue indicator, which acts as a reminder for you to change it when it fades. However, Realme hasn’t exactly told how long a brush head would last (especially the sensitive one without the blue indicator) and how the replacement takes place. There is the main brush body, a charger, and a manual for ease of usage.

The toothbrush is quite comfortable to hold and use. It doesn’t feel heavy on the hands and brushing your teeth is as easy as with a normal toothbrush. It does take for your mouth to get acquainted with an electric brush but eventually, it gets really normal.

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush Review: Tech Specs, Features

The electric toothbrush comes with a high-frequency Sonic motor to vibrate 34,000 times/minute. The motor makes less than 60dB of noise, making usage interruption-free. The bristles on the brush heads are 99.9% anti-bacterial. The toothbrush has an 800mAh battery that supports wireless charging. It is claimed to last up to 2 days only with a 5-minute charge and 90 days with a full charge. It has a skin-friendly coating and support for modes: Soft mode for sensitive teeth, Clean mode for daily use, White mode for deep cleansing, and Polish mode for shining teeth. Additionally, it comes with IPX7 water resistance for cleaning the bristles with water easily and has a 1-year warranty.

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush Review: Performance, Battery

The Realme toothbrush is a different experience altogether and you don’t even have to do much. Just apply the toothpaste on the bristles, press the physical button on it, and your 2-minute brushing begins. To change the modes, you just need to tap once for your desired mode after switching it on. If you are at a particular mode for more than 10 seconds, the brush will switch off and you would need to start it again. You can choose from the regular and sensitive brush heads. Since my mouth is sensitive, I went for the latter option and it provides all the sensitivity one needs while brushing. It didn’t cause any bleeding and felt gentle.

The vibration is strong enough to scatter the paste around even outside the mouth. Hence, it’s always better to turn on the brush when put in the mouth. The brush is smooth and ensures easy usage. You do feel the vibration and it appears different, but a day or two later it gets really normal. It was able to clean, or rather exfoliate my teeth and mouth with precision. The usage felt refreshing and definitely better than a regular brush. I started off with the Soft mode and tried all the other modes as I began adapting. All modes work pretty well and as the intensity increases, the removal of plague intensified too.

While concentrating the bristles at a particular area for longer than 30 secs, the vibration will pause of a nanosecond for you to change the direction and it also stops after 2 minutes of continuous usage, which is a recommended time period for brushing your teeth. However, using it continuously for 2 minutes was a challenge for me as I needed to stop, spit, and then continue. The main problem I faced was while changing directions. The brush head, although a metal-free one, had a metallic feel to it and didn’t feel good on my sensitive teeth.

As for the battery, the toothbrush is still being used after I charged it just once. The charging time is more than 3 hours but this isn’t bothersome as it lasts you for a long, long time.

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush Review: Verdict

The Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush provides you with a luxury experience for tooth cleaning. It cleans the teeth and the mouth with ease without causing much trouble. It comes with an IPX7 rating for water resistance and doesn’t look hideous. While I would have enjoyed some more functionalities as a more distinctive factor between it and a normal toothbrush, it a product worth opting for Rs. 1,999.

