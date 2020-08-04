PlayGo T44 TWS earphones review: Offers a lot for the price

PlayGo T44 comes in two colour options - White and Black.

Apple AirPods were a trendsetter, due to which we get to see a lot of AirPods clones in the affordable segment. Play, the smartphone accessories brand, wanted to tap into the market with the launch of its PlayGo T44. Today we will be finding out if these are yet another AirPods clone or actually a good pair of wireless earphones?

PlayGo T44 TWS Review

Design of the PlayGo T44 truly wireless earphones have been inspired by the Apple AirPods. While they might look like just another clone, it does bring its fair share of advantages. One of the advantages of having the stem hanging is that it brings the mic a bit closer to your mouth. As a result, the phone calls made using the T44 were clear for both the parties.

Both the earphones and the case are built out of plastic. This helps in bringing the weight of the product down. The case is quite pocketable and lightweight. The earphones fit quite snug on my ears giving a decent amount of confidence that they would not fall off. They come with an IPX4 rating, which means you can hit the gym with these on (once the COVID situation gets better).

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA There is an LED indicator on the inner side of the case.

Unlike a lot of other affordable pair of TWS earphones, these do not feature an LED light on the earphones. A single LED light is situated on the inner side of the case that depicts the charging and pairing mode status.

As for the controls, the PlayGo T44 supports touch-based controls. You can double-tap on either of the earbuds to play/pause music or answer phone calls. Long touch on the left and right earphone to go to the previous and next song, respectively. Sadly, the PlayGo T44 does not support volume controls. Also, the controls cannot be configured by the user as the company has not released any app for that with the TWS earphones.

In terms of the sound quality, the PlayGo T44 truly wireless earphones offer a decent audio quality with the bass being on the heavier side. This is due to the company’s proprietary EBEL (Enhanced Bass and Extra Loud) 10mm drivers. During my time with the earphones, I heard a couple of Bollywood songs as well as some Punjabi music. In my opinion, the music sounded good enough only when the volume was capped at 80 per cent. At max volume levels, the music started to get too loud for my taste.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It has a USB Type-C port for charging.

The battery life on the PlayGo T44 TWS earphones is also good enough. In my time with the device, the earphones worked for a little over 3 hours without the case. With the case, I managed to get a battery life of over 18 hours in total. And when I needed to charge them, the USB Type C port made one less thing to worry about when travelling (again, after the COVID situation comes to rest).

In a nutshell, the PlayGo T44 is a good pair of truly wireless earphones at a price of Rs. 2999. The compact design, good call quality, IPX4 rating and the proprietary EBEL 10mm drivers all combine to offer a great package. However, if you prefer in-ear style earphones and desire to have better sound isolation, you should look at other options.

