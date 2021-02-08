LG Tone Free FN7 TWS earphones review: Impressive sound, UVnano goodness

LG Tone Free FN7

LG recently launched its premium truly wireless earphones in India, the LG Tone Free FN7. The TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 18,990 and with that they go up against the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Sony WF-1000M3 and more. Apart from offering good sound quality and a pocketable case, the FN7 also come with UVnano technology, which sanitizes the earphones when kept in the case.

I have been using the LG Tone Free FN7 truly wireless earphones for over two weeks now and here’s what I feel about them:

LG Tone Free FN7 Review

LG Tone Free FN7 come packed inside a circular case that is covered with black soft-touch material that ensures the case does not slip off from a sliding table. The case is also small and easily pocketable. As a part of the premium experience, the case also comes with Qi wireless charging support.

The case also gets a pairing button on the left and a USB Type-C port on the back. Once you lift lid, you will see two earbuds resting on three gold charging pins each. These pins also magnetically hold them securely in place.

Both the earbuds look identical with a stem design and offer a touchpad for controls. The earbuds also come with two MEMS microphones for a better call quality experience. The buds are lightweight and fit quite snug. LG has included different sizes of earbud tips to fit all kinds of ears.

The LG Tone Free FN7 offer an impressive sound experience. The volume gets pretty loud and even the bass is sufficient for a pair of TWS earphones. When combined with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), one can just forget about the outside world and drool over the music.

As for the features, the FN7 also come with automatic ear detection, which means they can stop the music as soon as you pull them out of your ears. They also come with touch-based controls, which work flawlessly. I paired the earphones with an Android as well as an iOS smartphone and the experience was phenomenal on both the platforms.

In order to get the complete experience, the user should download and install the LG TONE Free application. The app allows uses to keep the LG Tone Free FN7 up-to-date and also allows the users to tweak the sound to their liking. It further allows the user to toggle ambient sound and active noise cancellation, lock the touchpad, customize the touchpad settings, toggle notification settings and more.

In a nutshell, the LG Tone Free FN7 are definitely worth checking out if you are looking out for a pair of premium truly wireless earphones. They offer great sound quality, good amount of features and an extraordinary user experience.