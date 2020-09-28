Jabra Elite 45h Headphones Review: One of the best for the price

Jabra Elite 45h headphones review

Jabra is among the many companies that are known for making arguably good audio accessories. The audio accessory maker’s portfolio involves headphones, earphones, and TWS earbuds. Apart from the currently trending truly wireless earbuds, headphones are still a crucial part of the audio sector and Jabra has recently introduced one in the form of an on-ear headphone pair called the Jabra Elite 45h in India.

As a rather refreshing experience, I got to use the new Jabra headphones and see for myself how the pair performs and whether or not it is worthy enough for Rs. 9,999. Read on IndiaTV Tech’s review to find out.

Jabra Elite 45h Review: Design

The Jabra Elite 45h is an on-ear headphone pair that is quite lightweight and can be folded that ensures portability. The headphones feel quite luxurious and have a premium feel to it. I got the one in black, which is the basic colour option that can never go wrong. You get two ear pads joined together with a single headband. The headband can be adjusted according to a person’s comfort. The ear pads and the headband come with cushioning, which makes the usage comfortable and you won’t even feel that something is on your head. The ear pad cushioning has impressions of L (for left) and R (for right) to help you easily put the headphones on. The right ear pad has all controls on it: there is power on/off slider, volume up/volume down/pause buttons, USB Type-C port for charging, and a button to summon Siri or Google Assistant.

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Jabra Elite 45h review

The on-ear headphones prove to be quite light and comfortable. The minimal yet classy design is impressive and throws light on the quality products Jabra makes. But, the headphones aren’t comfortable for long hours, mostly for people like me who don’t enjoy headphones when it comes to using one for a longer period of time. Although I did enjoy using a pair of headphones after using a number of truly wireless pair. Plus, headphones don’t fall off and stay firm on your head and ears, which makes the Jabra Elite 45h way more sturdy.

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Jabra Elite 45h review

Overall, the pair doesn’t feel cheap and make a person love it who doesn’t have comfort issues with headphones.

Jabra Elite 45h Review: Features, Tech Specs

The Jabra Elite 45h headphones come with 40mm speakers, which is touted as the biggest for headphones. It supports 2 microphones, passive noise-cancellation and wind noise protection. It is claimed to have a battery life of 50 hours and supports fast charging. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 10m of operating range and can be connected to two devices at a time. Additionally, the pair supports Jabra's MySound+ app to customise the music experience, has voice assistant support, and has physical buttons to carry out tasks such as volume controls and switch it on or off.

Jabra Elite 45h Review: Performance, Battery

The Bluetooth-enabled Jabra Elite 45h headphones are compatible with both Android and iOS devices and pairing the headphones was easy-breezy. You turn on the Bluetooth and the power slider, and the headphones pair with your smartphone in 2 or 3 seconds. I feel this was easier than the TWS earbuds I have used lately when most of them claim to connect with great ease. However, it did face pairing issues with Android and took a while to connect to one.

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Jabra Elite 45h review

I used the headphones for a number of music genres but this time tried listening to more Hindi songs that were heavy on instruments and light on the bass. There is a reason headphones are still preferred by a number of people despite the entry of truly wireless earbuds. The Jabra Elite 45h proves exactly that point. My music experience was truly delightful. I listened to the quite popular song ‘Uff Teri Adaa’ from ‘Kartik Calling Kartik’ and it was one song that highlighted the treble and the vocals, and even the background music well. With the headphones, I started liking the song even more. Several Punjabi songs (coming from the famous B Praak) will prove to be quite a delight and even Punjabi songs in general.

The headphones proved to be quite balanced as they highlighted the bass and treble int he relevant places. Bass-centric songs such as Stereo Love by Edward Maya felt balanced and the bass was aptly highlighted. The only problem I faced while listening to bassy songs is that the headphones vibrate a lot, which can prove slightly overwhelming, As told in my JBL Tune 125 TWS earbuds review, the Jabra ones call for more clarity than the JBL ones and that stood true for almost all the songs I have listened to.

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Jabra Elite 45h review

The battery life of the headphones is pretty impressive. On a single charge, the pair lasted me almost a week, with each day accounting for 2-3 hours of usage. The standby time is way more than that. The charging time is about an hour, which is fairly decent. As for the controls, they are easy to use and access. But, lefties can have issues! As a reflex, we tend to use the hand we usually write or do most of the stuff with and the controls being on the right side could be an issue. The headphones aren't prone to sound leakage at all. But, you can listen to music when the headphones aren't placed on the ears. Additionally, the calling is clear but the voice feels echoed, which mostly annoyed me while talking to someone. Among others, the volume levels are quite decent and feel apt as per the volume you are listening to.

Jabra Elite 45h Review: Verdict

The Jabra Elite 45h on-ear headphones are priced at Rs. 9,999 and prove to be quite an audio accessory under 10k. It ensures clarity, balanced audio output and ensures the various elements of a song are highlighted without going overboard. The pair is an apt option if the choice is between truly wireless and wireless headphones for comfort and better audio.

However, the eventual discomfort can prove to be a downside, a person can’t deny if he or she isn’t comfortable with a pair of headphones for a long while. If this doesn’t bother you and you have the budget, the pair is an option you should go for.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage