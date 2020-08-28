HARMAN JBL Tune 125 TWS Review: Feels just right

JBL Tune 125 TWS Review

HARMAN is a known audio accessory maker and stands amongst the various brands that have followed the trend of TWS and launched their own truly wireless earbuds in the market. In addition to a range of truly wireless earphones it has, (starting at as low as Rs. 3,999) the company recently unveiled the JBL Tune 125 TWS pair, in its JBL Tune series.

The JBL Tune 125T WS is claimed to be a bass-centric TWS, which is something most of the earbuds bank high on. I got hold of the new JBL truly wireless earphones to use and find out how they perform. Read on IndiaTV Tech's review to know more.

JBL Tune 125 TWS Review: Design

The JBL Tune 125 TWS comes in a square-shaped wireless charging case with rounded corners. The earbuds, along with the charging case, are decently-designed with minimal and premium feel to it. The build quality is good too. The JBL Tune 125 TWS comes in three colour options: Black, Blue, and White. All three colour options have a hint of orange at the ear tip to add the company’s signature colour to the product. Out of the three colours, I got the classic black colour, which proves to be the go-to choice with its black and grey tints. The earphones are quite comfortable and don’t come off easily, even during workout sessions.

The earbuds are oval in shape and are in-ear in nature. The oval-shaped part of the little earbuds has the button (for controls) with the JBKL branding, an LED, and even the mention of left or right in the side portion.

The charging case is small and compact, making it quite lightweight. The case has more length to it than width, thus, making the space inside it slightly deeper. The space inside is where the two in-ear earbuds rest in the separate hollows. The case has a JBL logo in the front, a Type-C port at the bottom, and four LED indicators in the top portion from where the lid is opened. The lid has a silver hinge, which adds on to the overall aesthetics of the case. As for the box, it contains the earbuds, the charging case, the USB Type-C cable, a manual, and extra ear tips.

For me, the JBL Tune 125TWS is a good-looking audio accessory with a sense of style to it.

JBL Tune 125 TWS Review: Tech Specs, Features

The JBL truly wireless earbuds come with JBL Pure Bass sound as its main highlight, which is focussed on the bass. The pair supports Bluetooth (version 5.0) connectivity, an inbuilt microphone, hands-free calling, and USB Type-C port. It is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. It supports a lithium-ion battery, which is touted to last up to 32 hours on a single charge and can charge in about 2 hours. Additionally, features include Fast Pair that pairs the earbuds with the device when taken out of the case, the Dual Connect feature for the ability to use either of the earbuds or both and has a button for to pause/play/change music.

JBL Tune 125 TWS Review: Performance, Battery

The JBL Tune 123 TWS earbuds are touted as the pair that fairs in the bass segment, much like most of the earbuds out there. The pairing process is pretty simple and quick, thanks to the Fast Pair it supports. As usual, I used the pair as my companion during my work hours and even my workout sessions and listened to almost all sorts of songs. Although, my playlist was dominated by Punjabi songs. The in-ear earbuds fit well in your ears and long usage is comfortable.

With support for JBL Pure Bass sound, the earbuds are able to highlight the bass in a song without overdoing it. The bass-centric songs feel pretty good and people who look for bass-focussed earphones will like the output by the JBL Tune 125 TWS. There is clarity and the vocals are pretty decent too. The Punjabi and Hindi songs appear delightful. Popular tracks such as ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ from the famous movie Jab We Met feels good on bass and is a well-balanced song overall. ‘That’s My Name’ by Akcent is the bassy song you won’t feel overwhelming. The volume levels are pretty good but music streaming can get slightly too much for the ears in higher volumes. So, using the pair in medium volume is a better option.

Much like EDM songs and Punjabi songs, the JBL earbuds work pretty well for romantic songs. Songs such as ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage’ or ‘Bekhayali’ from Kabir Singh feel pretty good with the pair. I compared the JBL Tune 125 TWS with the Sony WF-XB700 and the former has more clarity than the latter. You can check out my WF-XB700 review to know more it. Additionally, I tried comparing it with the Jabra Elite 45h headphones and they feel slightly more balanced than the JBL ones. Stay tuned for a review of the Jabra Elite 45h coming up soon.

As for the battery, the JBL Tune 125 TWS is a pretty decent performer. On a single charge, the pair lasts you 18 to 20 hours, which is pretty decent. The wireless charging case charges up pretty quick (between an hour and 1.5 hours) and for me, that was quite decent. Among others, there isn’t and sound leakage and the touch button for various controls (play/pause/next song/previous song) works decently with no scope of accidental touches

JBL Tune 125 TWS Review: Verdict

The HARMAN JBL Tune 125 TWS earbuds, for Rs. 7,499, is a pair that is close to being a good TWS pair. The design is decent, the battery is decent, and the music output is pleasing to the ears. However, it competes with the likes of the Jabra Elite 45h headphones, which for Rs. 1,500 extra, provides more clarity and music output.

But, if headphones aren’t comfortable for you and spending a little extra isn’t an option for you, the JBL Tune 125 TWS is a pair you certainly won’t regret buying as HARMAN never fails to impress you.

