Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT Review: Decent audio on a budget

Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT Review

It’s not a task these days to find a decent pair of earphones/headphones to go about on your musical journey. With various companies coming in and launching affordable audio accessories, it has become easier to buy one for yourself. One such company is the popular Audio Technica, which has launched several products and the most recent one to enter India is the ATH-CLR100BT Bluetooth earphones.

I got to use the Bluetooth-enabled wireless earphones and here is what I think of the new pair. Read on my review to find out.

Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT Review: Design

The ATH-CLR100BT earphones are wireless in nature and the two earbuds are connected via one cable, which is not too long. The earphones are quite portable and can fit into a pocket or any corner of your bag with ease. The weight is almost negligible and this is something we want from our devices, especially from the earphones we use to listen to music on-the-go. However, the compact form factor also has a problem; it is quite frail and the built quality appears cheap. While using it, the pair felt quite light but it came with the feeling of losing them while I walked or was in the jam-packed metro. The earphones come in four colour options: Black, Blue, Red, and White. I got the Black one and they totally go with any smartphone you use it with.

Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT Review

Aesthetics-wise, the ATH-CLR100BT has a long wire with two earbuds at both left and right ends. Both earbuds feature the company’s logo, which enhances the design of the audio accessory and can be attached magnetically for ease of usage. The pair has an in-line remote on the right side that features a volume up button, a volume down button, an LED, and a power on/off button between them. The in-line controller also has micro-USB port to charge the earphones. Additionally, there is also a microphone for the ease of taking calls.

Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT Review

The ATH-CLR100BT is no doubt a light audio pair but the flimsy nature doesn’t justify the Rs. 2,499 price tag.

Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT Review: Tech Specs, Features

The ATH-CLR100BT Bluetooth earphones come with support for Bluetooth version 5.0 and carry a weight of 17 grams. It has a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and an impedance of 16 Ohms. The highlighting feature of the earphones is the IPX2 protection, meaning the pair can stay safe from sweat. The earphones are claimed to have a charging time of 2 hours and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT Review: Performance

The Bluetooth-enabled audio pair is quite easy to set up (you have to enable Bluetooth on your smartphone, select the name, and just connect). I didn’t face any problem while connecting it to my smartphone, be it my iPhone or my Android device. Once I set up the earphones, I used the audio product to listen to almost all music genres and my experience was quite decent.

Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT Review

There was a decent mix of bass of treble and music streaming was quite punchy. People who love listening to Punjabi songs might like the earphones, given the punchier music quality. The volume levels are decent but the highest volume is not recommended. There were times when I felt some distortion and the details weren’t good. Among other problems, there is sound leakage and wearing the earphones for a long while can cause some heat in the ears.

Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT Review

As for the battery, the earphones easily lasted for two days on a single charge, which is quite decent. However, it takes a while to charge and that is more than the claimed 2 hours of time. The IPX2 protection is an added perk and provides decent protection from sweat. This one can surely be your music companion during workout sessions.

Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT Review: Verdict

The Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT Bluetooth earphones come with a price of Rs. 2,499 and are quite decent, coming from a company like Audio Technica. They provide a decent music experience, support sweat resistance, and are easy to carry. However, the pair doesn’t appear as durable as it should be. For a price of Rs. 2,499, I feel the earphones are slightly overpriced.

If shelling out this much money isn’t a problem for you, the option can be easily considered. Having said that, if you can spend some extra money, you can go for the Realme Buds Air, which is a truly wireless pair for Rs. 3,999.

