Asus MW203 Review: Silent yet powerful

Follow us on The ergonomics of the Asus MW203 make it feel quite comfortable.

If you have used a traditional mouse for more than 5 minutes, you will know that there is a certain sound and feel associated with a mouse click. However, many people get irritated by the constant clicking sound, especially the people who want complete silence to concentrate on their work. However, Asus MW203 is the latest mouse by Asus aimed at addressing this problem with its silent clicking.

However, the Asus MW203 is not only a silent mouse. Its compact, comfortable wireless mouse with multi-device connectivity with adjustable DPI between 1000-2400 and dedicated back and forward buttons and almost silent button click operation to provide you with a comfortable, silent and feature-packed experience. However, is it all talk and no show or is it a really great product that should be on your shopping list? Let’s find out.

Asus MW203 Review: Design

One of the biggest things that matter while choosing a mouse is its ergonomics. People whose whole livelihood depends on working on computers, need good ergonomics to make their life convenient and more productive. It is safe to say that with the asymmetrical design and ripped pad on the left side for the thumb that the Asus MW203 has a really ergonomic design.

Image Source : INDIATV The mouse feels smooth when used on a mousepad.

The mouse is made out of soft-touch plastics with a grip pad on the fight and a soft rubber-like material on the left to rest your thumb and your pinky finger. The top of the mouse is made out of soft but durable plastic for it to be comfortable for your hand after hours of usage. There are enough sliding pads at the bottom to make sliding across any surface really comfortable.

The mouse wheel with small indents makes sure that you scroll exactly how much you want without much attention, the back and forward side buttons are placed in a place that it's really easy to operate without much movement of the hand. The looks of the mouse are also not too loud which makes it a perfect companion for the office environment.

Overall, the Asus MW203 has an ergonomic design, good looks, great durability. However, due to its asymmetrical design, the mouse is heavily optimized for great ergonomics in right-hand usage. If you are a left-handed person, you will need to hold the mouse in a really uncomfortable position, but also, operating the back and forward buttons will be a chore. Also, if you have large hands, the small and compact design might not suit you very well.

Asus MW203 Review: Features and Connectivity

The Asus MW203 is feature-packed. It comes with an adjustable DPI which can be adjusted to 1000, 1600 and 2400 DPI. If you don’t know what DPI means, it is basically dots per linear inch. Dots moved in the display per inch on the physical surface. In simpler terms, the sensitivity of the mouse. The higher the DPI is, the more the mouse will fly across the screen. In precision work, you might need a lower DPI for more accurate movements and in other tasks, you might need a higher DPI for a more effortless and fast movement across the screen. Having adjustability that too with a touch of a button is really nice.

Image Source : INDIATV It features a DPI button, that will allow you to switch between different DPI settings on a click.

Coming to the main highlight of the mouse, the silent buttons. The left-click, right-click, DPI adjuster buttons, back and forward buttons and even the middle click on the mouse wheel and mouse wheel scroll, all the actions provide very less sound that is hard to be heard even by the person sitting next to you. This is really good for someone who hates the clicking sounds on a standard mouse. The buttons feel a bit soft. They are nowhere as tactile as my Logitech G304 however, you have to make some compromises when you want almost silent operation.

Coming to the connectivity of the mouse, it is quite versatile. You can connect either via 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi with the included USB adapter or via Bluetooth 5.0. However, the main party trick of this mouse is you can connect it to multiple devices and switch between them on a click of a single button. There are three connected devices. The first one is the USB adapter and the other two are Bluetooth connected devices. You can easily put the USB adapter in your desktop, and pair second with your phone and third with your laptop and easily switch between when with a click of a single button. At Least this is how I used it.

Image Source : INDIATV It can connect with up to 3 devices.

The connectivity over the USB adapter or even the Bluetooth is flawless. There is very low latency and it works every time without any issue. The only issue I had, is the device change button is at the bottom, and you will need to pick up the mouse every time you want to change. A button on the side of top that can be easily accessed without much hand movement would have been really nice.

Asus MW203 Review: Verdict

The Asus MW203 costs Rs. 2,199. At that price, if you demand a silent mouse for work, home, or usage in places like libraries and you want the convenience of wireless connectivity and multi-device connectivity. Then you will seriously appreciate the MW203. The adjustable DPI and the ergonomic design is just an added benefit. However, the device is not well suited if you are a left-handed person.

To sum up, unless you are a left-handed person, your need for a silent wireless mouse with multi-device connectivity will be fulfilled by the Asus MW203 without any regrets.