Zomato Hindi launched, delivering 150K orders in regional languages- Know more

Zomato has announced the launch of the Hindi language for the portal like other widely spoken regional languages of India- Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: November 25, 2022 18:48 IST
Zomato, an online food delivery platform has announced that it is now available in Hindi and other widely spoken regional languages of India, like Bengali, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

The company delivers more than 150,000 orders a month via the regional language versions of the Zomato app.

"Hindi and Tamil contribute to 54 per cent and 11 per cent of these orders currently, respectively, and the rest are growing rapidly," said Zomato.

The food delivery platform delivers food in more than 1,000 cities at the time of writing.

"While we are grateful for the positive sentiment, we recognise that we're just getting started. We will continuously work on improving the quality of our regional app to make them more accurate and contextual," said the food aggregator.

The online food delivery platform consolidated net loss decreased to Rs 251 crore for the September quarter, against Rs 430 crore in a net loss in the same quarter last year.

The revenue went up to Rs 1,661 crore against Rs 1,024 crore in the year-ago period, a significant 62.2 per cent jump, the company said in a statement.

"This is the first quarter where we have crossed the billion-dollar annualised revenue mark (at $1.05 billion)," said Zomato.

Blinkist's Gross Order Value (GOV) grew 26 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 14.82 billion while the revenue grew 44 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

"Adjusted EBITDA loss in quick commerce reduced to Rs 2.59 billion from Rs 3.26 billion in the previous quarter (Q1FY23)," the company said.

Inputs from IANS

