Zebronics launches 4K smart TV powered by WebOS: Know the price, features and availability

Zebronics, an IT brand known for its gaming peripherals, sound systems, lifestyle gadgets and more, has forayed into the television business and have launched ZEB-55W2 Smart TVs which are powered by webOS. The smart TV is priced at Rs. 44,999 and is available at leading retail stores across the country along with the official online store of Zebronics. (ALSO READ: Elista 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV: Great performer under Rs 30,000)

Zebronics smart TVs are available in various sizes from 32-inches to 55-inches. The new smart TV- the ZEB-55W2 features Built-in Alexa, ThinQ AI and Dolby Audio, to name a few.

The smart TV has a bezel-less design, and the ZEB-55W2 comes with an ultrabright 4K UHD display, which claims to dispense vivid visual content with HDR-10/HLG support. The TV comes with powerful 20W speakers.

ZEB-55W2 comes with ThinQ AI, which elevates your TV viewing experience with AI. You can use the ThinQ app on your smartphone to watch smartphone content on the TV or just use the smartphone as a TV remote.

The Air Mouse glides across the screen of the TV and comes with an inbuilt content store which enables you to install apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime video and more. The TV could be connected with a number of options such as HDMI, Optical port, USB ports etc. It also comes with dual band wifi along with wireless BT.

Pradeep Doshi, Co-founder and Director of Zebronics said, “Smart TVs are at the forefront of innovation, providing new ways for consumers to enjoy content available across a plethora of platforms and this new chapter by Zebronics signifies its commitment & the vested interest to provide quality products in the spectrum of Consumer Electronics. We’ve had our success stories with our Soundbar categories and now we are venturing into the Smart TV segment, giving a holistic home theatre experience to the customers. It syncs beautifully with our motto to be a brand that provides ‘Premium for Masses’”

Zebronics has been expanding the reach of its service centres by partnering with 500+ franchises for this segment exclusively, spanning over 19000 PIN codes across the country, informed the company.

