X makes subscriptions more affordable in India with up to 48% price cut The premium subscription of X offers users many features such as the ability to edit posts, write long posts, and monetise their posts. It has now become more affordable.

New Delhi:

Reports indicate that the social media platform X has significantly reduced its subscription fees for its users in India. The socila media platform is offering discounts reaching up to 48 per cent. According to updates on its portal, the premium account subscription fee for mobile app users has been cut by approximately 48 per cent. This discount has lowered the cost from Rs 900 to Rs 470 on a monthly basis. Additionally, the premium subscription fee for web accounts has seen a reduction of about 34 per cent, changing from Rs 650 to Rs 427. Subscribers of the premium and premium-plus services receive a checkmark next to their name or ID.

X subscription fee for basic account users

It has been noted that the mobile app subscription costs more, priced at Rs 470, due to extra fees imposed by app stores. For basic subscribers, there is also a 30 percent decrease in the monthly subscription fee, which has been reduced from Rs 243.75 to Rs 170. Basic account holders enjoy features that allow them to edit posts, write longer posts, enable background video playback, and download videos.

The annual subscription fee for basic accounts has dropped by about 34 per cent. It now cost Rs 1,700 compared to the previous Rs 2,590.48.

X subscription fee for premium plus users

The premium plus subscription for X accounts is now available at a 26 per cent lower rate of Rs 2,570 for web users, down from Rs 3,470.

Users with premium plus accounts can enjoy an ad-free experience, the ability to write articles, and access to SuperGrok with Grok 4, features that are not offered to premium and basic account holders. Lastly, the mobile version of the premium plus subscription is now priced at Rs 3,000, a decrease from the earlier monthly fee of around Rs 5,100.

