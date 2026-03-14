Windows 11 Canary update simplifies Power Plan settings with new global controls

New Delhi:

Microsoft just pushed out a new Windows 11 update for folks on the Canary channel, and it finally fixes something that’s probably annoyed a lot of users—power plans not syncing up the way you’d expect.

Windows 11 gets improved Power Plan management

If you have been tired of tweaking power plans, then you know the drill. Maybe you want your laptop to go to sleep quicker while it is on battery, just to squeeze out more minutes.

Or you want the display to turn off after a certain time.

Before, if you changed a global power setting, like how long your screen stays on or when the computer goes to sleep, those changes wouldn’t always stick across all power plans. So you’d adjust a setting, switch plans, and bam—it’s back to the old defaults.

Global Power settings now apply everywhere

The latest Canary Build 29550.1000 finally sorts this out. Now, if you change a global setting—like display timeout, sleep and hibernate timing- what happens when you hit the power button, or close your laptop lid—it actually counts for every power plan on your device. No more digging through menus to repeat yourself. It’s all tidied up, and a lot less confusing.

Settings App performance also improved

Apart from fixing the power plan issue, the update also introduces improvements to the Settings interface.

After installing the update, users should notice:

Faster loading of the Settings homepage

Improved navigation to Privacy & Security sections

Better reliability while accessing different configuration menus

These improvements are intended to make system management smoother and more responsive.

Additional Reliability Fixes Included

The new build further brings more fixes that aim at improving the system stability and reliability.

Microsoft has added issues related to the following:

Issue related to the updating components – Go to 'System'. Then click on 'Advanced' They go to 'File Explorer'

Go to configuring custom tools, which is there under 'Bluetooth & Devices' and there, tap on 'Wheel'

Send the large files by using 'Nearby Sharing'

Running the system file will help you check 'command sfc ' or 'scannow'

These fixes are designed to enhance the performance of different system tools within Windows 11.

Canary Channel: Early access for testers

Just a heads up—the Canary channel is where Microsoft tests out new stuff before it hits everyone else. These features are still experimental, so if you want to be among the first to try them, you can jump into the Canary channel through the Windows Insider programme. Just be ready for the occasional glitch and remember to send your feedback. It helps shape what’s next for Windows 11.