Google brings Gemini AI to Chrome in India: Ask questions, summarise pages and compare tabs

Google is rolling out its Gemini AI assistant to Chrome users in more countries – India, Canada and New Zealand. Now, if you use Chrome on your desktop, you will spot a new sidebar where you can open Gemini right alongside whatever you’re looking at. That means you can ask Gemini questions about the page you are on; you could get a quick summary or even interact with several tabs at once.

Gemini actually showed up for Chrome users in the US back in September (2024) last year, but it was just a floating window then. Since then, Google has been moving things to the sidebar, which honestly makes it way easier to use while you’re browsing.

“Ask Gemini” button on Chrome browser

There is a new “Ask Gemini” button, too. You can look for its icon in the Chrome tab bar. Hit that, and you can turn on Gemini for any tab. You can ask it to sum up articles, explain tricky topics, whip up quizzes to help you learn, or compare info from different tabs. That last bit comes in handy when you’re trying to decide between products or looking at different travel deals.

Gemini does not stop at web pages either. It connects with other Google apps you already use—Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Calendar, and Drive. So you can write emails in the Gemini sidebar, get YouTube video summaries (with timestamps!), schedule meetings, or set up reminders, all without leaving Chrome. The whole thing just feels more personal and tuned in to what you’re doing.

For users in India, Google have added support for a bunch of Indian languages:

Hindi

Bengali

Gujarati

Kannada

Malayalam

Marathi

Telugu

Tamil

Now millions more people can use Gemini in their own language, not just English.

Gemini for Chrome: Desktop or your phone

It is not just for desktop. Gemini is also coming to Chrome on iOS in India. When it is ready, you will spot a Gemini option in the page tools icon in the address bar- just tap it, and you will be good to go.

Google’s Nano Banana 2

There is another cool feature, too: support for Google’s Nano Banana 2.

You can upload images right in Gemini and ask the AI to edit or change them. Let’s say you’re shopping for furniture online—just upload a picture of your room and see how a sofa or table would look before you buy.

Overall, bringing Gemini into Chrome is a big step toward making browsing smarter and more useful. For people in India especially, with all the new language options and deeper integration with other Google services, it makes getting things done online a whole lot easier.