Poco X8 Pro series India launch set for March 17: 9000mAh battery with 100W fast charging and more

New Delhi:

Poco, the smartphone brand under Xiaomi, is gearing up to launch its new Poco X8 Pro series in India. The lineup drops on March 17 and will be available on Flipkart. The product page is already live and showing off some of the specs. This time, the company has brought two smartphones under the series: the X8 Pro 5G and the X8 Pro Max 5G.

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G: Battery and performance

The X8 Pro Max 5G is not messing around when it comes to battery. Poco says it packs a massive 9,000mAh battery—one of the biggest you’ll find in a smartphone.

They claim you can get over three days of use on a single charge if you are not going wild.

Standby? More than 18 days.

You can stream videos online for about 30 hours straight. The battery also has TÜV certification, promising it’ll last at least six years before you notice any real drop-off.

Poco X8 Pro 5G: Battery details

The regular X8 Pro 5G will come with a 6,500mAh battery. Poco says that it can last more than 2 days on moderate use. If you prefer to stream videos and binge watch, then the phone claims to deliver up to 18 hours of online video playtime, and standby for over 12 days.

This battery is TÜV-certified too, which is said to be good for 5 years of reliable performance. If long battery life is your thing, this phone’s got you covered.

Fast charging and cooling system

Both smartphones support crazy-fast 100W wired charging with PPS tech. You also get 27W reverse charging, so you can top up other devices straight from your phone.

Here’s what Poco says:

The X8 Pro Max 5G can give you a full day’s battery in just 10 minutes of charging. The X8 Pro 5G takes about 16 minutes to do the same. Both phones also come with vapor chamber cooling. The X8 Pro 5G uses a 5,300 sq mm chamber and an 11,000 sq mm graphite layer, while the Pro Max goes even bigger with a 5,800 sq mm heat dissipation system. In short, your phone won’t get hot under pressure.

Powerful MediaTek chipsets

Poco is not skimping on performance. The X8 Pro Max 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip built on 3nm tech, and the X8 Pro 5G uses the Dimensity 8500 Ultra on a 4nm process. According to Poco, these phones scored over 3.1 million (Max) and 2.3 million (Pro) on AnTuTu. That’s flagship territory.

Camera and design

Both models feature a dual rear camera setup in a pill-shaped module on the back. Poco has not shared all the camera details yet, but they are saving some news for the official launch on March 17.