Will AI steal your job in 2025? ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman makes a significant statement

Since the introduction of ChatGPT, the landscape of artificial intelligence has undergone a remarkable transformation. Major tech companies have jumped on the bandwagon, launching their own generative AI solutions. One of the standout features of generative AI is its ability to comprehend and engage in conversation in a way that closely resembles human understanding. However, this technological advancement has also led to job losses across various sectors, with many companies scaling back their workforce. In a recent blog post, Sam Altman, the CEO of the company behind ChatGPT, made some significant points about generative AI that could have far-reaching implications for the global economy.

The future of the industry with AI

Sam Altman asserted in his blog that by 2025, AI agents will start to be integrated into company workforces. Given the rapid pace of AI development and technological progress, it's clear that AI could be pivotal to the future of various industries.

Two years after the release of ChatGPT, Altman highlighted the swift expansion of AI capabilities, suggesting that AI will increasingly become woven into the fabric of everyday life. Consequently, this shift is poised to have a substantial impact on the global workforce.

According to Sam Altman, OpenAI is on track to achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which will significantly influence the future job market. Advanced AI agents are expected to take on various roles in offices, potentially leading to job displacements for many workers. This has stirred up a considerable debate, with fears of widespread job losses becoming a prominent topic of discussion.

Are jobs at risk?

However, Altman emphasised that tools like ChatGPT will play a complementary role in the workforce rather than a purely substitutive one. He reassured readers that these AI tools will collaborate with humans, enhancing productivity rather than replacing jobs. Following this statement, millions of people likely felt a sense of relief, as the prospect of technology taking over their jobs seemed a bit less daunting.

