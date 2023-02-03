Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Why Elon Musk changed his Twitter settings to "private"

Twitter CEO- Elon Musk has been making headlines since he has taken over the micro-blogging platform. Musk has chosen to make his Twitter account private. Musk is the second most followed individual on the micro-blogging platform, having more than 127 million followers as of February 2023.

Musk made his Twitter account private in order to track the reach and engagement of his tweets. “Made my account private till tomorrow am to see whether you notice my private tweets more than my public ones”, he said in his most recent tweet.

Elon Musk's current experiment occurred after a few Twitter users complained about their tweets not receiving enough attention until their account privacy was set to private. Many others complained about being shadowbanned as well. Musk replied, “Something is wrong”, and shortly after made his profile private.

Musk's followers responded to this tweet, seemingly indicating that they noticed it right away. Some folks have also noticed that they are seeing fewer of his tweets. Others did not see any rise in tweets from Musk in their feed.

