WhatsApp to let you message yourself from the same number: Know-how?

WhatsApp has been reportedly working on a bunch of features in order to enhance the user experience. The popular messaging app has been reportedly working on a feature which will enable the user to send messages to themselves. The new linked feature of WhatsApp will enable the user to experience this new feature on the platform.

At present, the platform does not allow users to send messages on their own registered numbers. But with the new linked feature, this will be very much possible now.

Why do we need to send a message to our own number?

There are times when you would like to make notes that you would like to keep with yourself at a safe place where they could not be missed and is safe. Although there is this app named Notes on your handset, talking about the comfort and frequent usage, people find WhatsApp to be quite handy when it comes to being accustomed to a platform.

It has been reported that the update was spotted on Wabetainfo, which tracks all the activities related to WhatsApp.

The report on WABetaInfo states: "One of the missing features of a multi-device is the ability to send messages to yourself from a linked device. WhatsApp is finally developing a solution to release in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta.”

When will it be rolled out for app users?

WhatsApp is currently testing the new feature and we can expect the update to roll out in the future, but no time band has been specified.

How will the new feature work?

When you look for contacts within the WhatsApp Desktop beta, you will also find your name tag for sending messages to yourself. You may tap your personal chat in the future.

The report says that the app user will see their names at the top of their contact list when they log in to WhatsApp on their handsets.

What devices will the new update support?

It has been stated by the report that WhatsApp is testing the feature at present, for the desktop beta version, but the report has stated that the feature will be rolled out to the Android and iOS beta versions soon.

Also, if you are using the app on your laptop and computer, you will be able to see your name in your chat list- only when the feature will be rolled out.

